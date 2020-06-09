Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Scott Franklin stands with Donald Trump in new ads for CD 15

Federal Headlines

Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; President criticizes

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan demands military training reforms following soldier's death

Federal Headlines

Gov. DeSantis dismisses 'very partisan' Senators' complaints about Florida unemployment system

Federal Headlines

Germany: U.S. troop withdrawal could harm NATO security

Federal Headlines

Kayleigh McEnany’s mission: Stand by, defend, punch back for Trump

Federal

Scott Franklin stands with Donald Trump in new ads for CD 15

“I served in uniform to defend our values, including the right to peaceful protest.”

on

Scott Franklin, the former Naval aviator from Lakeland challenging scandal-ridden Congressman Ross Spano in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, is out with the first two ads of the cycle.

The first introduces Scott as a pilot who has landed a 26-ton jet on an aircraft carrier, led combat missions across the globe, and flown patrol missions under enemy fire.

“I’m Scott Franklin, and I’m running for Congress for the same reason I returned to active duty after 9/11 … America is in danger,” he says.

“Scott Franklin will fight radical socialists … reckless spending … and lawless liberals,” says a narrator.

Franklin is quick to show his support for President Donald Trump, declaring that he will help build the wall and reopen our economy.

To view that ad, click on the image below:

The second ad jumps straight into the current national debate — do you defend those who are looting, setting buildings ablaze and bringing harm to others? Or do you stand shoulder to shoulder with Trump?

Franklin’s position is clear: He stands with Trump.

“I served in uniform to defend our values, including the right to peaceful protest,” said Franklin. “Violence, vandalism, looting and lawlessness … those aren’t protests; they are crimes. Now liberals are attacking President Trump simply for saying so.”

“We must pray for America … stand with our President, support the rule of law, and stop those who break it.”

To view the second ad, click on the image below:

Currently, Franklin and Spano are the only two Republicans in the CD 15 primary, scheduled for August 18. Alan Cohn, Adam Hattersley and Jesse Philippe are on the Democratic side.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.