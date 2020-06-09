Scott Franklin stands with Donald Trump in new ads for CD 15

Scott Franklin, the former Naval aviator from Lakeland challenging scandal-ridden Congressman Ross Spano in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, is out with the first two ads of the cycle.

The first introduces Scott as a pilot who has landed a 26-ton jet on an aircraft carrier, led combat missions across the globe, and flown patrol missions under enemy fire.

“I’m Scott Franklin, and I’m running for Congress for the same reason I returned to active duty after 9/11 … America is in danger,” he says.

“Scott Franklin will fight radical socialists … reckless spending … and lawless liberals,” says a narrator.

Franklin is quick to show his support for President Donald Trump, declaring that he will help build the wall and reopen our economy.

To view that ad, click on the image below:

The second ad jumps straight into the current national debate — do you defend those who are looting, setting buildings ablaze and bringing harm to others? Or do you stand shoulder to shoulder with Trump?

Franklin’s position is clear: He stands with Trump.

“I served in uniform to defend our values, including the right to peaceful protest,” said Franklin. “Violence, vandalism, looting and lawlessness … those aren’t protests; they are crimes. Now liberals are attacking President Trump simply for saying so.”

“We must pray for America … stand with our President, support the rule of law, and stop those who break it.”

To view the second ad, click on the image below:

Currently, Franklin and Spano are the only two Republicans in the CD 15 primary, scheduled for August 18. Alan Cohn, Adam Hattersley and Jesse Philippe are on the Democratic side.