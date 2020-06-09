Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to compensate man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years

Headlines Jax

North Florida Land Trust sells huge tract of property to Feds for preservation

Federal Headlines

Complaint alleges Casey Askar bankrolled with improper loan

APolitical Headlines

As cruise industry prepares to sail, choppy waters are ahead

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott enlists Australia in 'New Cold War' with China

Headlines Influence

Regulators turn down arguments on FPL rates
Clifford Williams smiles at his exoneration: [Photo: Claire Goforth/Folio Weekly]

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to compensate man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years

The 76-year-old was arrested at 34 and not released until last year.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis said a bill into law Tuesday that will compensate a 76-year-old man who was imprisoned for 43 years for a crime he did not commit.

The measure, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, overcame a provision in Florida wrongful conviction law that prevented Clifford Williams from receiving $50,000 a year for every year of his wrongful conviction to a maximum of $2 million.

“Mr. Williams has been steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail,” Gibson said. “Today, the Governor honored that long-held faith.”

At the age of 34, Williams was charged in a shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. The case against the then 34-year-old, which lacked forensic evidence, was based largely on testimony from the injured woman. Williams was found guilty and sentenced to death before the Florida Supreme court reversed the ruling to life imprisonment.

It was not until 2019 his conviction was overturned when a newly created Conviction Integrity Review Division of the fourth Judicial Circuit reviewed William’s case and found his claim of innocence credible. The division identified another man who confessed to the killing over a drug dispute with the victim.

After William’s release, the 76-year-old was barred from compensation from the state per the “clean hands” portion of Florida’s wrongful conviction law blocking wrongfully convicted individuals from receiving compensation if they had a past record, which Williams did. The legislation signed Monday would expand eligibility for those who may seek compensation for wrongful incarcerations.

According to The Fighter Law Firm, the ‘clean hands’ provision excludes convicts who committed a crime while in prison or had committed a crime and went to prison prior to their wrongful conviction.

Of the 35 states with codified wrongful conviction compensation, Florida is the only one with a “clean hands” provision.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork