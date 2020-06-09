Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports COVID-19 cases

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports that three inmate records specialists, a jail social worker and two detention deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one patrol deputy.

The sheriff’s office put out a press release about an inmate records specialist that tested positive on June 3. The last date that employee worked at the jail was May 28.

During the specialist’s days off, there was possible exposure during a social setting to a healthcare provider who works around COVID-19 patients. Following this non-work-related exposure, the specialist developed symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.

At that time, the sheriff’s office said that all staff are assessed and screened daily and any members who display symptoms are tested and monitored. It also was noted that inmate records specialists have minimal to no contact with inmates.

Through those daily screenings, two additional inmate records specialists were found to have symptoms, and it was learned that they may have had contact with the specialist that previously tested positive, according to a June 9 press release. Both were tested and received positive results.

All three worked in the same area and on the same shift. The area was quarantined and the work space was disinfected.

In addition to the inmate records specialists, a social worker at the jail and two detention deputies have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release.

The sheriff’s office said due to possible inmate exposure, any inmates who may have had contact with the detention deputies have been quarantined and inmates with symptoms will be tested.

Nine inmates who were exposed to the social worker and/or showed symptoms have been tested and are in respiratory isolation pending their test results.

The sheriff’s office also reported that a law enforcement deputy assigned to the North District Station tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and has been quarantined.

None that tested positive have returned to work since their exposures and will not return for the foreseeable future, according to the press release.

Mitigation efforts continue to ensure safety of all employees and jail inmates.