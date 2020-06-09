Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports COVID-19 cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

GOP donor Hung Mai calls for Hillsborough Republican Party Chair to resign after derogatory Facebook posts

Tampa Bay

Sharon Jackson announces bid for Pinellas County School Board

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tom Lee reverses course, will not run for Hillsborough Clerk

Tampa Bay

Chad Chronister picks up three GOP endorsements

Headlines Tampa Bay

It's official: Tom Lee will run for Hillsborough Clerk of Court

Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports COVID-19 cases

Three inmate records specialists, a jail social worker and two detention deputies have tested positive.

on

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports that three inmate records specialists, a jail social worker and two detention deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one patrol deputy.

The sheriff’s office put out a press release about an inmate records specialist that tested positive on June 3. The last date that employee worked at the jail was May 28.

During the specialist’s days off, there was possible exposure during a social setting to a healthcare provider who works around COVID-19 patients. Following this non-work-related exposure, the specialist developed symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.

At that time, the sheriff’s office said that all staff are assessed and screened daily and any members who display symptoms are tested and monitored. It also was noted that inmate records specialists have minimal to no contact with inmates.

Through those daily screenings, two additional inmate records specialists were found to have symptoms, and it was learned that they may have had contact with the specialist that previously tested positive, according to a June 9 press release. Both were tested and received positive results.

All three worked in the same area and on the same shift. The area was quarantined and the work space was disinfected.

In addition to the inmate records specialists, a social worker at the jail and two detention deputies have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release.

The sheriff’s office said due to possible inmate exposure, any inmates who may have had contact with the detention deputies have been quarantined and inmates with symptoms will be tested.

Nine inmates who were exposed to the social worker and/or showed symptoms have been tested and are in respiratory isolation pending their test results.

The sheriff’s office also reported that a law enforcement deputy assigned to the North District Station tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and has been quarantined.

None that tested positive have returned to work since their exposures and will not return for the foreseeable future, according to the press release.

Mitigation efforts continue to ensure safety of all employees and jail inmates.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork