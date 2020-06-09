Health care coalition backs Jason Brodeur in SD 9 race

Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur formed a group called Healthcare Professionals for Jason Brodeur to support his bid to win the opening seat for Senate District 9.

The 13-member group of doctors, pharmacists and nurses, who all live in the district, offer full endorsement. He is the only Republican running in the district, while five Democrats are battling in an August 18 primary for a chance to oppose him.

The district covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County. Republican Sen. David Simmons is leaving due to term limits.

Chair of the group is Dr. Charles Chase of Winter Park, regional ambulatory medical director for Envision Healthcare and president-elect of the Orange County Medical Society.

“Health care issues are extremely important for every resident of this state, especially now in light of this pandemic,” Chase said in a statement. “Having such a broad coalition of supporters in the health care industry is a testament to Jason’s years of tireless work on these issues. Jason is who we need now more than ever to reinvigorate our state’s health care system and bring compelling, market-based solutions to the table for the betterment of every Floridian.”

Other members of the group include Dr. J. Matthew Knight, Ellie Moheb, Dr. Marc G. Kaprow, Andrea Ledford, Dr. Mark Trolice, Dr. Eva-Maria Huerich, Chris Gifford, Mark Mikhael, Donny Abraham, Carole Projahn, Eric Larson, Tara Lofgren, and Debra DeGailler.

“I am beyond grateful to have the support of so many of our community’s healthcare professionals,” Brodeur said. “These men and women are on the front lines every day, and their support and advice are invaluable to me. While some of the coalition’s members have worked with me on legislation in the past, many have joined in response to the growing wave of awareness and excitement around this campaign.”

“My campaign is about protecting Florida’s vulnerable – those in our community who, but for the state, would have no recourse. Today, there is no need as great as what we see in healthcare. It’s time we focus on reconfiguring healthcare in Florida to meet the needs of hard-working Americans. Prescription drug costs are too high, and insurance premiums are often unworkable. We need free market solutions and competition to bring these costs down and restore long lost accessibility to critical healthcare services,” Brodeur added.

The Democratic field vying for a chance to face him in the November general election will be pared to a nominee in the August 18 Democratic primary. The contestants are Rick Ashby of Oviedo, Alexis Carter of Altamonte Springs, H. Alexander Duncan of Geneva, Guerdy Remy of Altamonte Springs, and Patricia Sigman of Altamonte Springs.