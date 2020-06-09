Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to transfer broadband policy to DEO, bolster internet service to rural areas

Corona Economics Headlines

Time running out for Ron DeSantis to act on the budget

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Health care coalition backs Jason Brodeur in SD 9 race

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Chris King backs Patricia Sigman in SD 9

Headlines Tallahassee

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to compensate man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years
Ron DeSantis should get his pen ready; there's a stack of bills on his desk.

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to transfer broadband policy to DEO, bolster internet service to rural areas

K-12 students are already suffering.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that would transfer the responsibility of broadband policy implementation from the Department of Management Services to the Department of Economic Opportunity and encourage the use of broadband internet service in rural underserved areas in Florida.

“A great concern with lack of broadband in certain rural areas of our state is the impact on first responders and their ability to quickly and accurately reach Floridians in need. Our goal is for every Floridian to have access to fixed broadband, which is critical to business, education, and most importantly, public safety,” said Senate President Bill Galvano.

The measure, HB 969, also called for the creation of the Florida Office of Broadband within the DEO’s Division of Community Development. The duties of the office will include the development, marketing and promotion of broadband

Additionally, the measure authorizes the Florida Department of Transportation to spend up to $5 million from the State Transportation Trust Fund allocation to the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance Program to further the development of broadband infrastructure within a multi-use corridor.

“The impacts of the coronavirus further highlight the need for the wide-ranging infrastructure improvements, including fixed broadband, that are contemplated in the MCORES Program.  Those counties that are the most underserved by fixed broadband have likely already felt the effects of a tremendous disadvantage for K-12 and higher education students, employees transitioning to a remote work environment, and businesses trying to adapt their work models to engage in e-commerce opportunities,” Galvano added. “The MCORES corridor study areas include many counties with relatively low populations and per capita income that are underserved by fixed broadband access. As broadband expands into these rural legacy communities, we can not only improve the safety of residents and visitors, but also remove existing barriers to commerce and education opportunities.”

The measure was sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Drake of Holmes County and Democratic Rep. Lorrane Ausley of Tallahassee.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Palmer Tom

    June 9, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    It would have been a more complete report if he had included 1000 Friends of Florida’s analysis of the rural broadband issue and why it is not intrinsically dependent on the toll road projects.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork