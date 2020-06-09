Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis signs unused prescription drug donation bill

Corona Economics Headlines

Time running out for Ron DeSantis to act on the budget

Headlines Tallahassee

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to transfer broadband policy to DEO, bolster internet service to rural areas

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Health care coalition backs Jason Brodeur in SD 9 race

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Chris King backs Patricia Sigman in SD 9
You can donate prescription drugs starting this year.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis signs unused prescription drug donation bill

Facilities can donate unused, unopened drugs to the Department of Health.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation (HB 177) that would allow patients to donate unused prescription drugs to those in need.

The measure sets up the Prescription Drug Donation Repository Program within the Department of Health (DOH). Sen. Lauren Book sponsored the Senate version of the bill (SB 58), while Reps. Nick Duran and Clay Yarborough were behind the House version.

The new DOH program could only accept drugs from authorized sources, such as nursing home facilities with closed drug delivery systems, pharmacies, hospitals and others.

Typically, if those facilities end up with unused prescriptions, they are destroyed. The legislation’s sponsors say the bill could save millions of dollars.

The repository may only accept drugs that are in their original packaging, show no signs of tampering and have been stored at normal room temperature, among other restrictions.

Drugs may also not be submitted to a specific person in need. Instead, they will go into the DOH program and be allocated by state officials.

“This bill could not have come at a more important time, when so many Floridians are forced to pick and choose what they can afford on a daily basis,” Book said.

“An enormous amount of brand new, sealed, and unused medication is being destroyed and wasted at Florida hospitals and nursing homes each year. This bill allows the Florida Department of Health to provide unused, otherwise wasted medications to Floridians who need but cannot afford them, expanding critical access to health care for underserved Floridians.”

Florida already has a version of this program, but it’s restricted to drugs used to treat cancer.

This is the third straight year Book put forward a version of the bill.

In 2018, Book’s bill made it through committees and was approved by the full Senate, but died in the House.

During the 2019 Session, the House companion bill was the one to advance. It was approved by the full House, but was not heard in the Senate.

With the Governor’s signature this time around, the legislation will go into effect on July 1.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork