Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Demi Busatta Cabrera maintains HD 114 fundraising lead over Jean-Pierre Bado

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Tom Lee endorses Danny Burgess as successor in Florida Senate

Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad again tops GOP rivals in HD 105 fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Health care coalition backs Jason Brodeur in SD 9 race

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Chris King backs Patricia Sigman in SD 9

Legislative Campaigns

Carlos Lopez-Cantera backs Tom Fabricio in HD 103 primary

Legislative Campaigns

Demi Busatta Cabrera maintains HD 114 fundraising lead over Jean-Pierre Bado

Busatta Cabrera has now raised more than $96,000.

on

Republican candidate Demi Busatta Cabrera retains a fundraising lead over her Democratic rival in House District 114.

Jean-Pierre Bado is the only Democratic candidate filed in the contest. Busatta Cabrera, a former legislative assistant to Sen. Anitere Flores, is the lone Republican in the race.

Busatta Cabrera added just under $11,000 in May, as fundraising in the region has slowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In April, she showed $0 in contributions after she raised $1,000 in March.

That was a drop from Busatta Cabrera’s prior three months in the race. She started her campaign adding nearly $57,000 in December. In January, the Republican followed that up with another $23,000.

Her fundraising dipped in February, at just $4,500, but it’s unclear whether that was a blip or a permanent slowdown. By the time the coronavirus hit in March, Busatta Cabrera and several other candidates saw a more permanent slowdown.

A pair of Ray Rodrigues-linked political committees helped Busatta Cabrera boost her May total. Friends of Ray Rodrigues and Free Markets for Florida — which are both chaired by the now-Senate candidate — added $1,000 each to Busatta Cabrera’s coffers.

Renier Diaz de la Portilla — a Miami-Dade Commission candidate and a member of the famed Florida political family — also donated $1,000 to Busatta Cabrera in May.

She’s added just over $96,000 in the contest so far and has just under $60,000 still on hand.

Bado, meanwhile has raised just over $34,000 — and that’s including a one-month head start he had on Busatta Cabrera.

Bado raised nearly $5,000 in May. He has just over $20,000 in cash-on-hand, about one-third of Busatta Cabrera’s total.

Rep. Javier Fernández, who currently represents House District 114, is pursuing a Senate seat. The district covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Cutler Bay and South Miami.

Both Bado and Busatta Cabrera have qualified for the contest. Qualifying week began Monday and ends on Friday, June 12 at noon.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork