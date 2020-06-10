‘Handcuffs or bodybags’: Tampa area black leaders demand massive reform to extinguish institutional racism

The Hillsborough County NAACP and the Greater Tampa Bay chapter of the ACLU are calling on the city of Tampa and the Tampa Police Department to reform policies to break down systemic racism they claim is still rampant in the city.

Hillsborough NAACP president Yvette Lewis, speaking during a press conference in front of the downtown municipal building where Tampa Mayor Jane Castor works, made a number of demands including calling for enhancing the city’s citizen review board and requiring businesses receiving public assistance to hire workers from certain zip codes, those in low-income, predominately minority communities.

She also called for police body cameras, which the city is implementing, and cameras on police vehicles as well as reformed policies to end police brutality and excessive force.

The local NAACP is also asking for a registry of police officers accused of abuse and excessive force and a requirement that police officers reside within the communities they serve, a move meant to further community policing standards.

“We insist that all elected officials take all necessary actions to protect communities,” Lewis said, arguing the city “has had their foot o our neighborhood for many years and we cannot breathe.”

In a more fiery speech, longtime civil rights activist Connie Burton made an impassioned plea for massive government overhauls.

“Anytime the African people think they’re getting some relief … we end back up at this same place,” Burton said, harkening back to the days of Jim Crow and other civil rights battles through the centuries.

“There’s a reason. We’ve got deep, deep, deep, unrecognizable by some but far too visible by others, disparity. “We believe this city government is the hot bed that gives life to all of these other injustices that our people deal with on a daily basis.”

She compared the centuries-long fight for racial equality to a permanent COVID-19 “that has existed since 1619.”

Burton drew on heartbreaking references to poor school performance in low-income communities and the school to prison pipeline, both of which are frequent political debates.

“They’re not talking about white children,” Burton said.

Burton didn’t mince words.

“With the police in charge there’s only two ways things are resolved, handcuffs or bodybags,” she said. “No longer should you think we going to be peaceful … while you continue to bring pain on our African community.”

Burton also addressed the emerging debate over defunding police departments, a phrase that misrepresents the ultimate goal, which isn’t to completely eradicate police, but to reallocate massive police budgets, which are typically a city’s biggest expense, to community services that could reduce police burden and emphasize changes that promote reform rather than incarceration.

In Tampa’s case, Burton said that means putting 60% of the city’s police budget into things like social work, housing and education.

She also drew a difficult political line, noting that current criticism toward Tampa government is directed at an elected body in which every member of City Council and the Mayor are Democrats.

“We say no longer count on our votes,” Burton said.

“Now our children understand that it is not their fault. ow mothers that want to have careers and opportunities understand that it is not their fault, but it has been the policymakers that have been so determined to keep business as usual that would give blindly to a false superiority to other people’s lives.”

Nothing was off the table. She blasted gentrification and policies that exploit black workers to the betterment of the white elite, words that drew passionate cheers from supporters, but that likely will be seen less favorably among those on the other end of the charge.

Asked about calls for enhancing the city’s citizen review board, a group established to provide citizen oversight of police complaints, Lewis argued the group lacks authority and is only able to review cases after official investigations. She said, however, that Police Chief Brian Dugan has told her he’s willing to have a conversation.