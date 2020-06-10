Sometimes government just doesn’t make sense

In the 1950s, less than 5% of U.S. workers were required to have an occupational license to do their jobs.

Since then, that number has risen to more than one-quarter of U.S. workers. An estimated 28.7% of the Florida workforce is required to obtain a license from the state just to earn a paycheck.

In 2015, The White House published a report on the current state of occupational licensing in our country finding that too often licensing requirements are inconsistent, inefficient and arbitrary.

Similarly, rules to maintain a professional license can also be inconsistent, inefficient and arbitrary.

The Florida Legislature this year embraced this report when it enacted HB 1193, the “Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act,” eliminating many costly, unnecessary and inefficient regulations governing many occupational licenses.

According to the White House report, all states mandate some form of continuing medical education for re-licensure, and distance education is a commonly used practice for continuing professional education in licensed occupations.

Many professional education providers are online or distance providers which, the report finds, “may be the most convenient option for professionals for whom taking time away from the office to attend classes or in-person training can be costly.” As is the case for all students, online courses offer many opportunities to gain skills at low cost while following a flexible schedule.

For the vast majority of Florida’s regulated professions — including Realtors, attorneys and most medical professions — online learning has been part of their continuing education programs for years. Yet, chiropractors in our state are only allowed to take 10 of their 40 hours of continuing education online.

Instead of being able to take advantage of the many high-quality online courses available for half the price, Florida chiropractors are required to spend 30 hours attending an expensive live seminar which provides limited content options, requires that they close their practices, and adds unnecessary costs to the profession.

Just as the White House report suggests, this type of government regulation is inefficient for medical professionals, inconsistent with other professional licensure requirements, and arbitrary: If 10 online hours is permissible, why not all 40?

Distance education has been widely embraced and accelerated during this COVD-19 emergency to become a “new normal.” Physicians are treating patients through telemedicine, K-12 schools and universities are implementing online and blended learning models, and professionals across the country are productively working online from home.

More than 3,000 chiropractic physicians have petitioned the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine to permit them to complete their continuing education online.

Just as the rest of the country and our state are doing, now is the time for the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine to fully embrace online learning continuing education and allow chiropractors to complete all their continuing education requirements either in person or online.