Gov. DeSantis makes four appellate judge appointments

The four judges will span appeals courts, a circuit court and a county court.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed four judges to courts across the state Wednesday.

The Governor appointed Robert Long Jr. to the First District Court of Appeal, Edward Artau to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the First Circuit Court and Jacqueline Steele to the Manatee County Court.

Long has been a judge for the Second Circuit since 2016. Previously, he served as the General Counsel for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tallahassee resident is also a Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve and, like DeSantis, has been an officer in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Long will replace Judge James Wolf, who will retire at the end of the month after a 30-year career on the court.

Artau, who has been a Judge for the Fifteenth Circuit since 2014, will replace retired Judge Carole Taylor. Previously, he served as the General Counsel for the South Florida Water Management District.

The West Palm Beach resident is the son of Cuban Americans whose family fled from Cuba. He received his bachelor’s degree from Nova Southeastern University and his law degree from Georgetown University.

Frydrychowicz has been an Escambia County Judge since 2014. The Pensacola-based judge replaces retired Judge Michael Allen.

Previously, served as an Assistant State Attorney in the First Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Steele is an attorney at McConnaughhay, Coonrod, Pope, Weaver & Stern, P.A. She previously was an Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit.

The Bradenton attorney replaces retired Judge Robert Farrance. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law.

In this article:
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

