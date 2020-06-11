Bill to increase penalties for passing stopped school buses reaches Gov. DeSantis’s desk

Connect with us

The measure would double current penalties.

A bill that would double the penalties against drivers who fail to stop for a stopped school bus is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk for his signature.

Current law punishes drivers who fail to stop for a school bus with a $100 fine. The minimum fine rises to $200 when a driver passes a school bus on the side where children are entering or exiting. Both infractions also carry a potential license suspension for subsequent offense.

Under CS/HB 37, however, the minimum civil penalty for passing a stopped school bus would become $200 if signed into law. The bill would also increase the minimum fine for drivers who pass on the side of a bus where children are entering or exiting to $400. Additionally, subsequent offenses could result in a license suspension of one to two years.

If blessed by the Governor, the law would take effect January 1, 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that from 2007 to 2016, 98 school-aged children were killed in school-transportation-related crashes. Roughly 60% of the those were struck by school buses, 2% by vehicles functioning as school buses and 38% by other vehicles involved in the crashes.

The measure would permit traffic traveling in the opposite direction to continua traveling if there is a divided highway that provides a minimum of five feet of separation.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

