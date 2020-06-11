Rick Scott trolls AOC over call to ‘defund the police’

Florida’s junior Senator on Thursday messaged on police reform issues, avoiding specifics but slamming elements on the left that would like to “defund the police.”

Sen. Rick Scott, appearing on the Fox Business “Evening Edit,” finished his broadcast day as he started, trying to cool what have become persistent critiques of arbitrary state violence from many on the left.

Scott was on hand to attack recent statements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has attempted to contextualize protests and contends the call to “defund the police” is not simply an aspirational slogan.

Scott, who routinely picks media scraps with Democratic politicians, relished the opportunity to use AOC as a foil.

“I’ve never heard her say anything that made any sense,” a smirking Scott said. “What we don’t want to do is say we don’t want to defund the police.”

“If you want to make communities less safe, get rid of the police,” Scott added. “If we need to make changes, let’s make changes.”

The effort to “fact check” Ocasio-Cortez continued, with the Senator weighing in on New York City’s budget, which AOC says privileges police at the expense of social services.

“Let’s make sure the dollars we spend we get something for,” Scott said. “Let’s get a result for how we spend our money.”

Scott demurred from offering specific budget recommendations, however, beyond not “throwing more money at something.”

“It starts with getting everybody a job,” the Senator noted.

Scott continued his meditation on police budgets, noting the difficulty of the job.

“Let’s get rid of the bad apples. Let’s figure out if we need changes. But we cannot reduce funding for law enforcement. It’s the wrong thing to do,” Scott said.

The Senator expressed similar thoughts on police reform on a Thursday morning radio spot.

“What I want to do is make sure whatever we do, we have real accountability,” Scott said, not explaining what that accountability would look like exactly, before pivoting to African-American high school graduation rates.

“If we have an issue, we don’t have enough African-Americans finishing high school,” Scott said, “we need to change, we need to make sure we change.”