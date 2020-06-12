Connect with us

Kamia Brown reelected in HD 45

Peter Boulware: George Floyd killing creates overdue moment for change in America

Delegation for 6.12.20: Police reform — social media standards — Cuba — China tweak — removing statues

Gov. DeSantis signs collegiate athlete pay bill

Northeast Florida tourism officials see RNC as huge economic boost

The ballot is set for Pinellas County races

Kamia Brown reelected in HD 45

Ocoee Democrat heads back to Tallahassee for third term.

Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown has been once again reelected without opposition, which she considers a blessing considering everything else going on.

Brown is expecting her first child in September. With the coronavirus crisis making contact risky for her, and with the national unrest inspiring her to work on reform efforts for Florida law enforcement and racial divisions, she figured she could do without a long summer and fall of campaigning.

“I continue saying, ‘Thank you Lord, thank you Lord,'” Brown said Friday after the qualifying deadline passed and no one filed late to force her into having to campaign for reelection pregnant, or with an infant, during a pandemic. “I am very grateful that no one jumped into this race.”

Brown will serve a third term representing a swath of northwest Orange County that includes her hometown of  Ocoee, and parts of Apopka, Winter Garden and Pine Hills. It’s the second time she  has won a term on qualifying day without opposition.

She attributed her lack of challengers to her efforts to remain engaged in the community, to have an open-door policy to all, and to vote for the district’s needs.

“Folks have always been able to count on me to really be there for them,” Brown said. “My vote record shows I vote on behalf of my district, and I guess this was my reward. I hope I will be able to serve them not only through this term but through the next term.”

In the past couple of Legislative Sessions, Brown was the ranking member on Workforce Development & Tourism Subcommittee and also served on the Government Operations & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee, the Health & Human Services Committee, and the Health Quality Subcommittee.

In fact, Brown has never had a general election opponent in the Democrat-rich HD 45. However to get the seat she had to win what was a brutal 2016 primary battle against four other Democrats.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

