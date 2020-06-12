Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell endorses Javier Fernández over her former district chief of staff in SD 39

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Two Republican challengers emerge for Nick Duran's House seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Rematches on the horizon in three Seminole Co. House districts

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jim Kallinger qualifies for HD 9, will take on Allison Tant

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Here's what we learned during Florida's qualification week for the 2020 election

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Kamia Brown reelected in HD 45
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell wants a clear, concise Venezuela strategy.

Legislative Campaigns

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell endorses Javier Fernández over her former district chief of staff in SD 39

Fernández is competing against Daniel Horton-Diaz for the Democratic nomination.

on

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is endorsing Rep. Javier Fernández in the Democratic primary for Senate District 39.

Mucarsel-Powell made the announcement despite the fact her former district chief of staff, Daniel Horton-Diaz, is also competing in that contest.

“I am endorsing Rep. Javier Fernández for District 39 because he understands the importance of finding real solutions to man-made climate change, solving our affordable housing crisis, and fixing Florida’s broken unemployment system,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a Friday statement.

The race is one of the highest-profile legislative races of the 2020 cycle. GOP Sen. Anitere Flores is term-limited, giving Democrats hope they have a chance to turn the seat blue this November.

“In the State Senate, I’m looking forward to having a partner in Washington who I can count on as we work together to fight climate change, end gun violence, and solve our housing crisis,” Fernández said in response to Mucarsel-Powell’s endorsement.

“Together, I know we can bring real change to Florida.”

GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez and non-party affiliated candidate Celso Alfonso have also qualified in the contest.

Fernández topped the field in the most recent month of fundraising. Fernández added more than $33,000 to his campaign account in May. Florida Future, a political committee affiliated with the Fernández campaign, collected another $70,000.

Rodriguez added a combined $48,000 while Horton-Diaz collected just $2,200.

Alfonso did not file in the contest until June, thus was not required to submit a fundraising report for May.

SD 39 covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork