Teachers group blasts Republicans for bringing convention to Florida

One of Florida’s most prominent education labor organization leaders is warning the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville poses a major health threat considering the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.
Fredrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association, issued a statement Friday calling the decision “reckless.” Officials announced Frida significant portions of the RNC and President Donald Trump’s nomination to Jacksonville. The initial phases of the convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C. between Aug. 23-27.
“Holding a party convention with large events is an unnecessary health risk to our community and poses a real threat to Florida’s students and their families,” Ingram said.
Trump wanted portions of the convention in Jacksonville because North Carolina’s continued social distancing measures would have thinned the crowd in Charlotte. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry pitched the idea of moving the convention to his city.
Friday, Curry promised there would be a “full arena” at the city’s VyStar Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena when Trump arrives in town, though he said circumstances could. change.
Republican Party officials have promised detailed scanning including temperature checks to ensure public health.
Ingram said August is when children are returning to school classrooms for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak shut down campuses in March. Now is not the time to risk further spread of the illness, he said.
“We’re not over this. Coronavirus cases in Florida have been increasing since the statewide stay at home order was lifted in May, up 67% in Duval County alone; hospitalizations also are up,” Ingram said.
“The RNC tells us they will put in temperature checks and safety protocols in hotels and convention venues. Good luck,” Ingram said. “It’s hard to believe that anyone would think that it’s a good idea to bring tens of thousands of people to Jacksonville from every corner of America just as Florida’s schools are reopening in August.”
The Florida Education Association represents several teachers unions across the state with about 137,000 members.
