Headlines

St. Petersburg assisted living facility reports new COVID-19 outbreak

12 patients have tested positive, with more expected.

on

A St. Petersburg assisted living facility has a reported new coronavirus outbreak, according to Pinellas County officials.

In an email to Pinellas County Commissioners, Assistant County Administrator Lourdes Benedict said 12 patients at the Grand Villa Senior Living facility tested positive. Of those, three had already been transported to area hospitals an the other nine were on standby.

The email did not state to which hospitals patients were being transported.

“Our EMS team has worked out what hospitals the 9 will be transported to as needed.  I talked with Dr. (Ulyee) Choe (Florida Department of Health in Pinellas director) and he has been in contact with the nursing home etc.,” Benedict wrote.

Her email suggested more cases were expected.

“Testing results continue to trickle in,” she wrote.

The county did not provide any additional information.

As of Friday morning., the most recent data available in a detailed report naming facilities where infections have been reported, 58 Pinellas County longterm care facilities had reported outbreaks. Grand Villa was not among those listed, suggesting that this is the first the facility has encountered problems with the virus.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 77 people have died associated with outbreaks at longterm care facilities in the county, including residents, patients and staff. A total of 429 residents, patients and staff had tested positive from longterm care facilities, out of a total of 2,051 cases countywide.

Longterm care COVID-19 cases account for about 21% of the counties total caseload.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

