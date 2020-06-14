Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: Donald Trump ‘abandoned’ America, Latino voters

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the first-ever South American born member of Congress, said Friday that President Donald Trump has “abandoned America” and that Latino voters around the nation are primed to vote in the upcoming election.

Mucarsel-Powell, speaking on a conference call for the Joe Biden for President campaign with other Latino leaders of the diaspora community, said that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality incidents in America had motivated people to go to the polls.

“Unfortunately, we have a President in Donald Trump who has absolutely abandoned America in our highest moment of need,” she said. “He has failed to meet this moment as we have faced this crisis. He has responded actually with a playbook that too many of us in South Florida know from coming from Central and Latin America. And we’ve seen this before.”

Mucarsel-Powell, who was born in Ecuador and moved to the United States at age 14, said that Trump attempted to attack the media and strip important pillars of democratic institutions in his effort to maintain his hold on power. She also cited the President’s threat to send federal troops to cities and states if those local politicians do not elect to deploy the National Guard.

Meanwhile, in the face of those tactics, people are mobilizing to make their voices heard.

“Right now, we are facing an unprecedented crisis, the most serious crisis that we’ve faced in our generation amid this COVID19 pandemic,” she said. “We’ve lost more than 110,000 fellow Americans, and tens of millions of Americans are right now unemployed with the highest numbers among the Hispanic community. While our nation is also grappling with police brutality and systemic racism, we have seen hundreds of thousands of Americans join together from all walks of life and all backgrounds demanding peacefully for change.

“We are a nation that is carrying pain and open wounds, and we need someone who is going to step up and unite us as we lead forward.”

Frank Mora, a professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University, was also part of Friday’s call, and he said that he had spent his career studying authoritarian regimes in Latin America that bears a distressing resemblance to the current administration.

Populist regimes, said Mora, often place more emphasis on staying in political power than they do concentrating on good governance.

“That’s the reason why we see — in moments of crisis like the one we’re seeing today — these regimes across the board have no other option than to deepen polarization that already exists,” he said. “I’m not saying that Donald Trump created COVID, but the mismanagement of the COVID crisis has only made it worse. I’m not saying that Donald Trump created the recession, but his mismanagement and incompetence have only deepened the recession.

“I’m not saying that Donald Trump created the race problems that we’re seeing in this country at the moment, but he’s certainly deepening and inciting those racial problems. And this is not just typical of Donald Trump; we see this across the board in many similar regimes around the world, in particular Latin America.”

Frandley Denis Julien, a Haitian American activist and writer, spoke about what it meant from his perspective to watch the current administration handle multiple crises at once.

“As a Haitian American, I live this Presidency as a double-layered tragedy,” he said. “The first layer is the constant disrespect. President Trump referred to Haiti and African countries as ‘shithole’ countries. … Now the second layer is personal to me. I came to the United States 14 years ago with a high school diploma, and today I’m an attorney. I know a thing or two about the American dream.

“But the American dream is not just financial. It’s also the idea of democracy, liberty and personal happiness. Unfortunately, with Trump, the feeling I have every day is taking me back to Haiti.”

Mucarsel-Powell, who represents Florida’s 26th Congressional District, said that voters are mobilizing for the November election because they’ve seen enough from President Trump.

“I am very confident that Hispanic communities all across America are going to come out. They are not happy with this President,” she said. “And let’s not forget that he’s been attacking immigrants and Latino communities from the very beginning; dehumanizing our immigrant brothers and sisters that have come to America fleeing violence.

“We’ve seen people dying of COVID-19 in ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention centers. They’re not criminals. They’ve committed civil offenses. People know that. These are family members. These are friends of family members. They have seen the attacks against their own community. They’re ready to vote him out, and they’re ready for President Joe Biden.”