75K people diagnosed with COVID-19 after 2K cases reported Sunday

State health officials reported another 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s caseload beyond 75,000 Sunday.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) daily report, which shows 2,016 new cases since Saturday’s report, and 75,568 diagnoses in total. Six people died, raising the state’s death toll to 3,022, including 91 non-Floridians.

Saturday marked the first time the department reported 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single report, with 2,340 diagnoses occurring Friday.

The jump in new cases Friday came without a significant increase in the number of tests received. DOH received tests for 39,815 individuals Friday. That’s fewer than the number of results received a week ago (57,074) and lower than the peak of 77,934 tests received.

The five-day average for new positive tests has gone steadily upward in the past two weeks. On May 29, the five-day average was 716, and it topped 1,000 on June 5. As of Sunday’s count, the five-day average is 1,808.

Epidemiologists use five-day averages to eliminate spikes caused by a batch of reports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to assuage concerns about the growing number of cases last week as the state moved forward with Phase Two. In recent weeks, he and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz have said the demand for tests falls short of the state’s expanded testing apparatus.

“Testing more is good. It’s more convenient than ever before, but don’t mistake identifying more cases for thinking that there are more cases one day compared to two months ago,” the Governor said Monday.

South Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties still remain the state’s largest hot spots of the virus since DOH officials confirmed the first two Florida cases three months ago. Those counties did not join the state’s 64 other counties in entering the Phase Two reopening.

Since Saturday’s report, 284 people in Miami-Dade County have tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 21,917 people. Three of the six people who died statewide were tied to Miami-Dade, raising the death toll there to 840.

Broward County registered 64 new cases, raising its total to 8,928. The report still shows 378 deaths there. Palm Beach County is approaching Broward’s count with 8,833 cases after DOH showed 391 new reports and one fatality, now 439 overall.

Orange County became the fifth county with more than 3,000 cases Saturday, with 3,130 total. Hillsborough County shows 3,613 overall.

Three other counties have more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases: Lee with 2,836, Collier with 2,526 and Pinellas with 2,235. Pinellas joined that cohort Saturday after surpassing Duval Friday. Four more have upward of 1,000 cases: Duval with 1,990, Polk with 1,466, Manatee with 1,377 and Martin with 1,170.

Escambia County is the next-closest to eclipse 1,000 cases with 985 total.

The state has given 1.4 million people diagnostic tests and 179,000 people antibody tests, which shows whether someone’s immune system has fended off the virus. Of those people tested, fewer than 8,000 show antibodies.