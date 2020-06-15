Joe Biden ‘in awe’ of his May fundraising haul

Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to play catchup in the cash race with the Republican President, but May was a good month for the former Vice President’s campaign.

So good, in fact, that Biden wrote supporters an extended letter, in which he said he was “in awe” of his May haul with fundraising topping $80 million.

“I’m in awe of this sum of money. Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s warchest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president,” Biden asserted, about the $80.8 million raised between his campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“Let’s keep up that pressure. If you can help us keep up this pace, I may give you a call to thank you myself,” Biden wrote.

The President has yet to tout his own figures, but had $250 million on hand as of the end of April, compared to the then-$103 million for the Biden effort.

The Biden campaign positions itself as a people-powered, small donation effort that continues to broaden its base.

“More than half of our donors in May were new donors. Educators continue to comprise the largest occupational group for our donor base. We have more than tripled our number of online donors since February. And in the last few weeks, we’ve seen over 1.5 million new supporters join our campaign,” Biden wrote supporters, touting “an average online donation of $30 to our campaign.”

While May numbers are still forthcoming from the Trump campaign, narrative data points suggest engagement is still robust from the President’s base.

President Trump’s birthday, “exclusively,” reports Fox News, occasioned the single biggest day of online fundraising in the history of the President’s political endeavors: $14 million total.

The average donation? Just $46.