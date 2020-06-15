Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

José Javier Rodríguez hires Tomas Alcala to serve as SD 37 campaign manager

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Joshua Hicks, a Democrat running for House District 11

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ron DeSantis endorses Ileana Garcia as she challenges José Javier Rodríguez in SD 37

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ron DeSantis endorses Jason Brodeur for SD 9

Legislative Campaigns

Top Senate Republicans endorse Marva Preston for SD 3

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Governor gets behind Ana Maria Rodriguez bid for SD 39
Jose Javier Rodriguez is trying to put an end to the 'Flagler nightmare.'

Legislative Campaigns

José Javier Rodríguez hires Tomas Alcala to serve as SD 37 campaign manager

Republican Ileana Garcia and non-party affiliated candidate Alex Rodriguez are also running.

on

Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez is hiring campaign operative Tomas Alcala to serve as campaign manager for the Senator’s reelection efforts.

Alcala has served on campaigns for Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, among others.

“It’s an honor to work for one of the boldest progressive champions in the Florida Legislature,” Alcala said in a Twitter post announcing the move.

“Sen. Rodríguez has dedicated his life to fighting for families, seniors, small business owners, students and taxpayers; for access to affordable health care, for an economy that works for all and for action on important environmental issues like climate change & sea level rise. Now we need your help to make sure he gets re-elected to the Florida Senate!”

Alcala then linked to the campaign site, seeking individuals looking to volunteer or intern with the campaign.

Until late May, Rodríguez had a clear path to reelection in Senate District 37. That changed when GOP Senate leadership courted Garcia to run for the seat.

She filed for the race shortly after. Last week, non-party affiliated candidate Alex Rodriguez also qualified in the contest.

Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson and Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo endorsed Garcia’s bid to steal the seat for Republicans. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis also endorsed Garcia.

Rodríguez is seeking a second term in the Senate after serving four years in the House. Despite only recently acquiring opponents in the race, Rodríguez has raised nearly $370,000. He’s only spent just over $16,000 of that, giving him plenty of money in the bank to defend his seat.

Alcala will now attempt to help guide Rodríguez on that path. Last week, the campaign launched an ad detailing criticism of Florida’s unemployment system during the COVID-19 crisis.

SD 37 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council