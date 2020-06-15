Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reform Alliance calls for conditional arrest suspensions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Orange County officials growing worried about rising COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida cases of COVID-19 reach beyond 77K

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida Influencer Poll: Governor’s pandemic response gets middling grade

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID calls canceled

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

75K people diagnosed with COVID-19 after 2K cases reported Sunday

Coronavirus in Florida

Reform Alliance calls for conditional arrest suspensions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Florida prisons reported one death and 57 new cases over the weekend.

on

The Reform Alliance sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urging him to adapt a revised safety plan to better protect those on parole and probation and law enforcement officers.

The plan, coined SAFER Supervision Plan, calls for the state to enact several dramatic measures including suspending arrests and incarcerations for technical violations, suspending fines and fees, and releasing inmates who can be eligible for supervision.

Additionally, the plan suggests alternatives to in-person supervision conditions and extra precautions for both the supervisors and those being supervised.

With many jails and prisons operating well over capacity with cramped and unsanitary conditions, correctional facilities have become epicenters of coronavirus illness and death,” the revised plan said. “As of early May, four of the five biggest U.S. coronavirus hotspots were prisons. And, the rate of COVID-19 spread and infection will continue to increase behind bars unless essential prevention and containment measures are implemented.”

As of Monday, the Department of Corrections reported 57 new inmate cases and a death in Florida’s prison system over the weekend.

In all, at least one death has been reported in eight Florida prisons. The facilities include Blackwater River Correctional Facility with seven deaths; Sumter Correctional Institution with three deaths; and Everglades Correctional Institution with two deaths.

Positive cases of COVID-19 climbed from 1,608 to 1,665 over the weekend, according to the most recent data Monday. The bulk of which was found in the Everglades Correctional Institution. The facility has 61 total inmate cases.

“By prioritizing public safety and public health, this plan provides states with another tool to safely reopen and reduces the threat of the virus to supervised and incarcerated populations, law enforcement and correctional officers, and communities as a whole,” the plan concluded.

A copy of the letter can be found online.

____

Material from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council