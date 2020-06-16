Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Americans for Prosperity-Florida releases 2020 Legislative Scorecard

Headlines Influence

Ballard Partners: Helping clients in Florida’s COVID-19 hotspot

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.16.20

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds puts brutality deaths on Democratic leadership in Breitbart interview

Headlines Influence

‘Blip in our path toward full equality’: LGBT advocates say SCOTUS ruling isn’t enough

Headlines

Gun group claims victory after Nikki Fried reopens online applications for concealed weapons permits

Headlines

Americans for Prosperity-Florida releases 2020 Legislative Scorecard

The group awarded 62 lawmakers an A+.

on

Americans for Prosperity-Florida has released its annual report cards grading lawmakers on their votes during the Legislative Session.

The free market advocacy group had a lot to celebrate at the end of the 2020 Legislative Session, and it’s thanking a whopping 62 of the state’s 160 lawmakers by giving them an A+.

The 2020 Legislative Scorecard examines how lawmakers voted on each of AFP-FL’s priority bills. This year, the list included more than 150 bills, covering the gamut from fireworks legalization to automated pharmacies to film production grants.

The organization awarded lawmakers a point “for each vote cast in support of an issue that removes barriers for society or against an issue that creates new barriers.” Committee votes counted, too.

“We are committed to helping Floridians see the voting record of their elected officials on the policies that impact them the most. From expanding educational freedom to increasing access to quality affordable, health care and removing economic barriers on workers, this has been another successful year for expanding freedom and opportunity for all Floridians,” said Skylar Zander, AFP-FL’s state director.

“The 62 legislators who earned an A+ demonstrated their principled approach at the state capitol to advancing good policy. We are mobilizing our activists to make sure Floridians know where their lawmakers stood on important policy issues and to engage their legislators and talk about how we can continue to keep Florida the best place to live and work.”

Top-scoring Senators included Senate President Bill Galvano and Sens. Ben Albritton, Rob Bradley, Jeff Brandes, Manny Diaz, Travis Hutson and Keith Perry.

Another 13 Senators earned As; seven earned Bs; eight earned Cs; three earned Ds; and two flunked.

In the House, 55 lawmakers earned an A+; 19 earned an A; three earned a B; eight earned a C; 13 earned a D; and 22 failed.

The A+ lawmakers get more than a pat on the back — AFP-FL said it would share the scores with their constituents through a statewide digital ad and direct-mail campaign directing voters to the scorecard website.

A sample ad is below.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council