Americans for Prosperity-Florida releases 2020 Legislative Scorecard

Americans for Prosperity-Florida has released its annual report cards grading lawmakers on their votes during the Legislative Session.

The free market advocacy group had a lot to celebrate at the end of the 2020 Legislative Session, and it’s thanking a whopping 62 of the state’s 160 lawmakers by giving them an A+.

The 2020 Legislative Scorecard examines how lawmakers voted on each of AFP-FL’s priority bills. This year, the list included more than 150 bills, covering the gamut from fireworks legalization to automated pharmacies to film production grants.

The organization awarded lawmakers a point “for each vote cast in support of an issue that removes barriers for society or against an issue that creates new barriers.” Committee votes counted, too.

“We are committed to helping Floridians see the voting record of their elected officials on the policies that impact them the most. From expanding educational freedom to increasing access to quality affordable, health care and removing economic barriers on workers, this has been another successful year for expanding freedom and opportunity for all Floridians,” said Skylar Zander, AFP-FL’s state director.

“The 62 legislators who earned an A+ demonstrated their principled approach at the state capitol to advancing good policy. We are mobilizing our activists to make sure Floridians know where their lawmakers stood on important policy issues and to engage their legislators and talk about how we can continue to keep Florida the best place to live and work.”

Top-scoring Senators included Senate President Bill Galvano and Sens. Ben Albritton, Rob Bradley, Jeff Brandes, Manny Diaz, Travis Hutson and Keith Perry.

Another 13 Senators earned As; seven earned Bs; eight earned Cs; three earned Ds; and two flunked.

In the House, 55 lawmakers earned an A+; 19 earned an A; three earned a B; eight earned a C; 13 earned a D; and 22 failed.

The A+ lawmakers get more than a pat on the back — AFP-FL said it would share the scores with their constituents through a statewide digital ad and direct-mail campaign directing voters to the scorecard website.

A sample ad is below.