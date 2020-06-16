Connect with us

Climate Power 2020 selects José Javier Rodríguez as Florida Co-Chair

Gun group claims victory after Nikki Fried reopens online applications for concealed weapons permits

Ballard Partners: Helping clients in Florida’s COVID-19 hotspot

Americans for Prosperity-Florida releases 2020 Legislative Scorecard

‘Blip in our path toward full equality’: LGBT advocates say SCOTUS ruling isn’t enough

Bill prohibiting landlords from denying emotional support animals heads to Governor's desk
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/5/19-In an effort to draw attention to the climate change issues facing Florida Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, wears rain boots while listening to the State of the State address from the back of the House chamber during the opening day of the 2019 Legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Climate Power 2020 selects José Javier Rodríguez as Florida Co-Chair

Rodríguez was one of four co-chairs named by the climate change advocacy group.

Climate Power 2020 — a climate change advocacy group — is naming Sen. José Javier Rodríguez as one of its four Florida co-chairs.

The organization launched as a joint project between the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the League of Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club.

“Climate is connected to almost every other issue we face as a country, and we must begin to take it seriously for the health, safety, and economic well-being of our communities — most immediately apparent is the urgency South Florida faces ahead of what is expected to be a record hurricane season while our communities tackle a pandemic and economic crisis,” Rodríguez said.

“I am proud to partner with Climate Power 2020 to fight for our government to protect our communities by making it a priority to protect people from the impacts of climate and listening to the science as we do so, as well as by fighting for renewable energy and promoting sustainable economic opportunities.”

Rodríguez — who represents Senate District 37, covering parts of Miami-Dade County — has long been vocal about the climate change issue. He’s routinely worn rain boots during the Legislative Session to bring attention to the cause. Rodríguez has also been active in pushing legislation on the subject.

Also joining Climate Power 2020 as Florida co-chairs are Dr. Frances Colón, a former deputy science and technology adviser to then-Secretary of State John Kerry, New Florida Majority Campaign Director Valencia Gunder and former South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a very real example of what happens when we don’t heed the warnings of experts,” Stoddard said.

“If we continue to do the same with the threat of climate change, it will have all-out disastrous repercussions on our well-being and economic security. This is especially true in a coastal state like Florida, where climate disasters and extreme weather are already occurring at an alarming rate.”

Added Colón, “In a time of disinformation, the role of science is to serve society, cutting through the noise with facts accessible to all. We rise to the challenge of the climate crisis by meeting our communities where they are at, to create a more just and prosperous future.”

The national advisory board for Climate Power 2020 features several heavy-hitters such as Kerry and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Florida, of course, will be a focus for the group, given the state’s susceptibility to the potential impacts of climate change going forward.

“As a native of Miami, I’m all too familiar with the impact climate change has had in Florida,” Gunder added.

“I’m joining the board of Climate Power 2020 because I know that Floridians need climate action and climate justice now.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

