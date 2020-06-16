Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Despite COVID-19 spike, Rick Scott says Floridians ready to reopen the state

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 80K COVID-19 cases following 2,783 new confirmations

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reform Alliance calls for conditional arrest suspensions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Orange County officials growing worried about rising COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida cases of COVID-19 reach beyond 77K

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida Influencer Poll: Governor’s pandemic response gets middling grade

Coronavirus in Florida

Despite COVID-19 spike, Rick Scott says Floridians ready to reopen the state

Despite estrangement, Senator backs Governor’s play.

on

COVID-19 is making what could be called a comeback in Florida, with positive tests piling up. But Sen. Rick Scott says reopening needs to happen regardless.

“I talk to Floridians every day. They want to get back to their jobs. They want to do this safely,” Scott said on the Fox News Channel Tuesday.

“As I go around our state,” Scott said from D.C., “people are wearing their masks. They’re social distancing. And they’re getting their businesses open again.”

“I think people know there’s a risk of coronavirus,” Scott said. “And they’re working to do everything they want to do as safely as possible, whether it’s going to work, opening up their business, going to church, they want to do it as safely as possible.”

“That’s what’s going to happen in our state. We’re going to reopen our state and reopen our economy,” the Senator added. “We cannot keep our economy closed forever.”

The Senator, who served for eight years as Governor, did not mention conversations with Gov. Ron DeSantis or any currently elected state officials about the subject.

The strained relationship between the past and present Republican Governors notwithstanding, Scott’s big-picture endorsement of the state ramping up reopening comes at a pivotal time, with Florida’s COVID-19 case count increasing.

State COVID-19 data released Tuesday morning showed a record number of new diagnoses on Monday.

A total of 2,783 new cases pushed the overall count in Florida to 80,109. To put that record in context, Saturday’s report was the first to show more than 2,000 new cases.

Nearly 3,100 have died from COVID-19, with 55 on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 3,085. And 12,489 people have been hospitalized, 474 more hospitalizations than reported Monday.

With the Republican National Convention coming to Florida, Republicans can be expected to walk the line on case data. However, as new records are set, it is inevitable that more questions will be asked, including from traditionally friendly conservative media outlets.

Further complicating Scott’s initial claim: polling data showing ambivalence about reopening. A Florida Politics Influencer Poll showed a net +7 in favor of reopening, 45% supportive compared to 38% against.

Republicans, as a rule, were more ready to reopen than Democrats.

Democrats, by a 66% to 18% margin, wanted to slow down. Republicans felt the opposite, with 65% preferring to stay the course.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    June 16, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    How much time do you spend in South Florida, Rick? The numbers are staggering. I get that South Florida is the red-haired stepchild of your party, but come on down!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.