Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

More than 2.5 million Floridians have now filed for unemployment since the pandemic began

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida gas prices push past $2 per gallon

Corona Economics Headlines

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council

Corona Economics Headlines

European vacations are back, but not yet for Americans

Corona Economics Headlines

Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

Corona Economics Headlines

Jacksonville RNC: CFO Patronis says North Carolina joins list of states 'losing their businesses' to Florida

Corona Economics

More than 2.5 million Floridians have now filed for unemployment since the pandemic began

The state is almost caught up on payments.

on

Unemployment applications amid the coronavirus pandemic broke 2.5 million this week, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data reported Monday covering March 15-June 15.

Of those claims, about 2.3 million were unique and not duplicates.

The total number of claims is up about 400,000 from a week ago.

Meanwhile the number of claims processed in Florida has increased to about 2.2 million, or 92.2%.

The state found 1.19 million applicants are eligible for state and federal assistance. Another 21,298 are eligible federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, 212,846 are eligible for federal pandemic unemployment assistance and 484,361 are eligible for state and-or federal employment assistance.

The state has made payments to 1.39 million claimants in the past three months accounting for $6.28 billion in payments since the start of the pandemic.

Florida has picked up only a small portion of that tab. The state has paid $1.56 billion in unemployment compensation.

Federal dollars remain the main supply of financial relief for those seeking unemployment assistance. About $4.55 billion in federal dollars have been used for federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Another $145.1 million in federal money has been spent on pandemic unemployment assistance. And $27.1 million has been allocated to federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.