Brian Mast wants day of awareness for post-traumatic stress injury victims

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is reviving legislation that would designate a day to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) issues.

The bill would declare June 27 as National PTSI Awareness Day. The measures also sets up June as National PTSI Awareness Month.

Mast also pushed for similar legislation in 2019.

“Rarely does a day go by when I don’t talk to a veteran who is struggling with their own self-worth,” Mast said.

“While the physical wounds may heal, the mental toll of war follows many service members home. Removing the stigma around mental health is critical to making sure our brothers and sisters in arms feel safe seeking help in their fight against post-traumatic stress.”

Mast is an Army veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan as a bomb disposal expert.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Scott Peters of California is joining Mast — a Republican — on the bipartisan bill.

“When 20 of our nation’s heroes die from suicide each day, it’s evident we must break the stigma associated with accessing mental health treatment and embolden our veterans to seek help when they need it,” Peters said.

“Ask a service member about their injuries, and they will likely show you the visible scars sustained from their service. What they are more reluctant to share are mental scars — the less visible but equally as harmful injuries.”

Mast has made veterans’ issues a focal point of his time in Congress. He has represented Florida’s 18th Congressional District since winning the seat in 2016.