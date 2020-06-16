Connect with us

Federal

Brian Mast wants day of awareness for post-traumatic stress injury victims

Federal Headlines

North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions

Federal Headlines

Justices rule LGBT Americans protected from job discrimination

Federal Headlines

U.S. Senate Republicans to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Federal Headlines

Darren Soto's Pulse national memorial bill to get House vote

Federal Headlines

Senate Republicans ready policing bill after George Floyd death, protests
Brian Mast is cating a critical eye on leadership at the VA. Image via TCPalm.

Federal

Brian Mast wants day of awareness for post-traumatic stress injury victims

Mast is an Army veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan.

on

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is reviving legislation that would designate a day to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) issues.

The bill would declare June 27 as National PTSI Awareness Day. The measures also sets up June as National PTSI Awareness Month.

Mast also pushed for similar legislation in 2019.

“Rarely does a day go by when I don’t talk to a veteran who is struggling with their own self-worth,” Mast said.

“While the physical wounds may heal, the mental toll of war follows many service members home. Removing the stigma around mental health is critical to making sure our brothers and sisters in arms feel safe seeking help in their fight against post-traumatic stress.”

Mast is an Army veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan as a bomb disposal expert.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Scott Peters of California is joining Mast — a Republican — on the bipartisan bill.

“When 20 of our nation’s heroes die from suicide each day, it’s evident we must break the stigma associated with accessing mental health treatment and embolden our veterans to seek help when they need it,” Peters said.

“Ask a service member about their injuries, and they will likely show you the visible scars sustained from their service. What they are more reluctant to share are mental scars — the less visible but equally as harmful injuries.”

Mast has made veterans’ issues a focal point of his time in Congress. He has represented Florida’s 18th Congressional District since winning the seat in 2016.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.