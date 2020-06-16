Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman teases potential new COVID-19 precautions

Headlines Influence

Ride-share advertising bill rolls to Governor's desk

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried warns open businesses may be unsafe, maintains her reopened office is safe for public use

Headlines Influence

Sunscreen ban preemption hits Governor's desk

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 6.16.20: LGBTQ win — Zoom — trade deal — Pulse — RNC in Jax

Headlines Presidential

Democrats blast Donald Trump for pushing Republican convention to Jacksonville

Headlines

Rick Kriseman teases potential new COVID-19 precautions

Kriseman delayed an update to continue conversations about next steps.

on

St. Petersburg may be poised to reinstate some coronavirus-related restrictions as cases locally and statewide continue to rise to pre-reopening levels.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Tuesday he was delaying his weekly COVID-19 update to continue conversations with county leaders about the next local steps.

“It is clear the State of Florida is business as usual. I will be taking steps to protect our city. In the meantime, mask up,” Kriseman wrote Tuesday.

He did not elaborate on potential plans.

 

Kriseman’s teaser comes as Pinellas County cases continue a steady incline.

Pinellas County added 136 new cases Monday, down from 154 Sunday and 165 Saturday, but up from just seven reported three weeks ago.

The county’s total is now 2,523 including 2,471 residents.

State officials have attributed the rise in positive cases to increased testing capacity. At the beginning of the pandemic, only symptomatic residents with reason to believe they had been exposed to the virus were able to obtain tests. Now most counties, including Pinellas, offer testing to anyone regardless of contact or symptoms.

Still, the positive test rate, a key data point officials are looking at to determine community spread, is on the rise.

Pinellas’ positive test rate Monday was 6.6%, up from just 1.2% two weeks ago.

Those affected are also trending younger, suggesting community spread is growing as more young people resume life as usual in local bars and restaurants.

In Pinellas, the median age of positive patients is 57, but those between the ages of 25 and 34 account for 517 cases. The next highest age range is 35-44 with 339 case.

Three St. Pete bars temporarily closed last week after employees tested positive.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.