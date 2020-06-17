Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Florida airport has virus numbers contradicting Governor

Federal Headlines

With storms in May, Stephanie Murphy wants a longer hurricane season

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida officials worried about spike in coronavirus cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

St. Pete cancels Fourth of July fireworks celebration amid growing pandemic spike

Headlines South Florida

UM, FIU plans in place to reopen this fall

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 6.17.20 — Evolution
A TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated Tuesday that 52% of airport employees tested positive for COVID-19 but Phil Brown, CEO of Orlando International Airport, said in a statement Wednesday that last week's rate of positive cases from the 500 workers tested last week was only 0.4%. Photo via AP/John Raoux

Headlines

Florida airport has virus numbers contradicting Governor

Gov. DeSantis mistakingly said the positivity rate at Orlando International was much higher than it was.

on

Officials at Florida’s busiest airport said Wednesday that only two workers out of 500 employees tested positive for COVID-19 over three days last week, and 132 employees overall have had the virus since the pandemic began, contradicting remarks Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the day before.

DeSantis said at a news conference on Tuesday, while talking about outbreaks around the state in the past week, that an airport in central Florida — which he didn’t identify — had tested 500 workers and that 260 cases had come back positive.

“52% positivity rate on that one,” DeSantis said.

But Phil Brown, CEO of Orlando International Airport, said in a statement Wednesday that last week’s rate of positive cases from the 500 workers tested last week was only 0.4%. His statement was issued to clear up “what can be a confusing mix of data for the traveling public,” he said.

A DeSantis spokesman didn’t respond to an email inquiry on Wednesday.

Since mid-March, 132 workers for the airlines, the car rental companies, the Transportation Security Administration and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority at the airport have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Another 128 people who tested positive didn’t work at the airport but had traceable connections to the 132 workers at the airport, Brown said.

“To put it in perspective, the 132 airport employees represent 0.6% of the estimated 22,000 badged employees that work at (the airport) and those infections occurred over a period of roughly 2.5 months,” Brown said.

Florida has more than 82,700 coronavirus cases, including more than 3,000 related deaths.

___

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.