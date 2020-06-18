Meet Marie Woodson, a Democrat running for House District 101

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Marie Woodson, a Democratic candidate for House District 101.

2020 Florida legislative candidate questionnaire:

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

As a former Public Administrator who has helped to impact so many lives, the Immediate Past Chair of a Commission for Women, a longtime advocate for residents in South Florida, and a 26 year resident of District 101, I am running for office to bring solutions to the many challenges facing our community and the State of Florida as a whole. Serving is my passion and I made a bold decision to run for this seat.

Education background?

St. Thomas University, Master of Science, Public Administration/Management.

Florida International University, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.

Miami-Dade Community College, Associate in Arts, Public Administration.

What was your first job?

My first job coming to the United States was a textile factory employee.’

Significant other? Kids?

I have been married to Robert Woodson for 33 years. We have one son, Bradley Woodson who graduated from University of Central Florida (UCF) and one daughter, Kelly Woodson who is a rising Junior at Catholic University in D.C.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I first spoke to my family and I proceeded to speak to some democratic friends and advisers. I was told that I was needed in Tallahassee and I would be an asset to the party and the residents of District 101 and the State of Florida.

Who do you count on for advice?

I count on several people for advice. I have been blessed with some great mentors and advisers. I have been in the community and in County government for many years; thus, my circle is wide — but, the final decision is always mine because I have to be able to live and be comfortable with said decision.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Barbara Miller is my political consultant.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My family members had the first fundraiser at my house and they all contributed that night. They donated because they believe in me and know that I will do my very best serving the residents of District 101 with the same enthusiasm and determination that I have always displayed throughout my public service career.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham, who later went on to become a United States Senator has inspired me by his leadership style, his ability to work well with both parties to benefit the Florida residents, his charisma and his work ethics.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People mistrust elected officials because of a lack of transparency. It is difficult to know why officials act without information. Past experiences, past associations, campaign contributions, actual votes, and the officials’ roles in the legislative process give us an idea of what motivates our representatives. I will communicate with the voters of District 101 about my actions and the reasoning behind my decisions. I will oppose the degradation of the Florida Sunshine Laws.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

Economic recovery — I will work with my colleagues:

— To create an unemployment system in Florida that actually works.

— To ensure that all Floridians who need financial assistance the most receive it.

— To obtain federal funding to assist Floridians as we recover from the COVID 19 pandemic.

— With local chambers of commerce to bridge the gap between local businesses and unemployed.

— With businesses and universities, trade schools, and high schools to match programs with students to create a school to work pipeline, including assisting college graduates with housing and other services.

I will work to expand valuable affiliations with businesses and large corporations to create incentives for hiring and mentoring graduates as well as individuals in underprivileged sections of our district.

Healthcare — I will:

—Support legislation to provide affordable health care to all Floridians, including expanding Medicaid and protecting and supporting Obamacare.

— Work to ensure coverage for mental health issues and substance abuse.

— Increase coverage for children.

— Address high prices of drugs and procedures.

Education — I will:

— Support legislation that increases funding for public schools to ensure physical security upgrades, adequate materials and buildings, salaries for teachers that reflect education as a priority, while providing teachers with the appropriate training and resources.

— Support efforts to make sure every child has access to computers and Wi-Fi to enable them to participate in distance learning.

— Support legislation to fully-fund our university system, including adequately compensating full-time and adjunct instructors.

— Advocate for no-interest student loans for eligible Florida students.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Universal Background Checks — My experience as a former county government executive, a community volunteer, and a mother of two has convinced me that we must take meaningful action to reduce the almost 38,000 yearly gun deaths in our country. As a candidate for state representative and MOMS member, I wholeheartedly support MOMS’s platform, and when elected will work diligently to introduce or support gun safety legislation, including laws that establish universal background checks for every gun purchase, strengthen safe storage provisions, disarm domestic abusers, and repeal the stand your ground law. I will also advocate for increased funding for community-based programs designed to reduce gun violence in our communities.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

My legislative priorities (as asked above) are a result of my knowledge of the needs of my district.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Sen. Bob Graham.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I support the passage of Amendment 2 to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour. I would like to propose an amendment to guarantee affordable health care for all Floridians.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yes.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Headlines from Florida Politics.

Where do you get your political news?

Florida Politics.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Facebook: Marie Woodson for State House District 101

Instagram: mariewoodsonforfl

Twitter: @mariewoodsonfl

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

For too long, the actions of some our statewide elected officials have served the interests of the wealthy. I will create solutions for all Floridians that benefit working people, not big corporations, provide health care for all, not just those who can afford it, and support an education system that leads to success for all students.

Hobbies?

I love to walk, read, and spend time with my family.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Basketball — Miami Heat