Attorney General sounds alarm over ‘child porn Zoombombing’

The United States has moved many of its important governmental and business meetings to Zoom, and predators have taken notice.

On Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody pleaded with Floridians to report a particularly egregious form of ‘Zoombombing’ to law enforcement.

“It’s heartbreaking that anyone would exploit children in this manner, but child pornography is pervasive online,” Moody said. “It’s disgusting and illegal.”

“When hackers hijack meetings and force participants to view these disturbing images, we must ensure we have an immediate, aggressive and coordinated law enforcement response,” Moody added. “That is why I am working with our great law enforcement agencies to track down Zoombombers and hold them accountable for the victimization of our children.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation called attention to the issue last month, urging those victimized by the hijacking to report the matter to federal authorities.

“During the last few months, the FBI has received more than 195 reports of incidents throughout the United States and in other countries in which a Zoom participant was able to broadcast a video depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The FBI considers this activity to be a violent crime, as every time child sexual abuse material is viewed, the depicted child is re-victimized. Furthermore, anyone who inadvertently sees child sexual abuse material depicted during a virtual event is potentially a victim as well.” the FBI asserted.

The media release from the Attorney General’s office mentions recent reports, which have targeted a number of churches.

On May 11, Texas’ Waco Tribune reported that the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco saw its online service disrupted by the images. While the church was able to identify and stop the intrusion, it wasn’t before images profaned their worship.

A church in San Francisco had a similar experience last month, and is suing Zoom after an online Bible study was interrupted by what a court filing described as “sick and sickening – portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them.”