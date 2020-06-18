Vern Buchanan first two-time Humane Society Legislator of the Year

Sarasota Republican Vern Buchanan became the first Congressman honored as Humane Society Legislator of the Year for a second time.

“During these challenging times, Representative Buchanan continues to show the best of true congressional leadership by passing laws to protect pets and wildlife and championing the interests of all animals,” Humane Society Legislative Fund President Sara Amundson announced Thursday.

“His sponsorship of the path-breaking federal law, the PACT Act, will ensure that perpetrators of extreme animal cruelty face severe federal penalties. History is replete with examples of criminals who hurt animals only to escalate to hurting humans, so bringing to justice those who commit unspeakable acts of violence against innocent animals will make the world safer for everyone.”

Buchanan sponsored the animal cruelty bill with fellow Florida Congressman Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat.

He co-chairs the Animal Protection Caucus in Congress, along with Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer.

“Preventing animal cruelty and protecting threatened wildlife are bipartisan issues that we can all get behind,” Buchanan said. “I’m humbled to have been able to help pass important legislation that will protect animals across the country from abuse. Whether it’s protecting endangered species like Florida’s beloved manatees from extinction, banning the torture of pets or ending the cruel and inhumane treatment of horses, I’m honored to fight in Congress on these important issues.”

The strong animal rights record helped Buchanan become one of 34 members of the Congress in the House or Senate to earn a “100+” score on the Humane Society’s legislative scorecard for 2019. The only other Republicans to make that list were Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, New York Rep. Peter King and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Since winning his seat in Congress in 2006, the Republican lawmaker has made animal protection a key priority. That’s been particularly valuable in the Southwest Florida area, which is home to a number of major animal-related nonprofits.

That’s certain to play a role, as it has in past cycles, as he faces a high-profile challenge from Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good this year. Good has worked with organizations such as the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida.

Buchanan’s list of legislative accomplishments includes sponsoring a bill signed into law banning the slaughter of cats and dogs for human consumption, signed into law in 2018. He’s working now on similar legislation to ban the sale of horses from the U.S. to slaughterhouses in Mexico.