Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Fueled by youth, Hillsborough, Pinellas shatter coronavirus numbers

Headlines Tallahassee

Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in Tallahassee closes after former employee warns public of COVID-19 mishandling

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Apple closes stores in Florida, 3 other states, again, as infections rise

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Three Tampa Bay Lightning players reportedly test positive for COVID-19

Headlines Tallahassee

Kevin Alvarez, why the hell are you even running for judge?

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Fueled by youth, Hillsborough, Pinellas shatter coronavirus numbers

Hillsborough is approaching 5,000 cases as Pinellas crosses 3,000.

on

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties had another record-setting day, as coronavirus cases continue to spike statewide.

Hillsborough reported a record 300 new cases Thursday, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. The surge means Hillsborough will likely surpass 5,000 cases by Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic 4,982 people have now been diagnosed in Hillsborough.

Thursday’s county is up from 219 Wednesday and the previous high Tuesday of 245.

Pinellas also reported a record 230 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 3,153. Thursday’s surge far outpaced Tuesday and Wednesday, which say 170 ad 143 new cases, respectively.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to resist calls to roll back some of his reopening strategy amid the new spike in cases, first arguing the increase was related to increased testing.

However, overall testing rates don’t support that argument. Hillsborough County has had a positive test rate in the double digits every day for the past three days. On Thursday the rate was 14.1%.

Pinellas saw double digit rates two of the last three days with 12% on Tuesday and 11.5% on Thursday.

Realizing it was impossible to ignore that trend, the Governor has now shifted his talking points, arguing instead that the virus expansion is trending younger.

The data bares that out.

The median age of people who have contracted the virus is trending downward, landing at 38 in Hillsborough and 43 in Pinellas.

Everyday but one over the past two weeks has seen the median age of new cases below 40.

The 25-34 age demographic in recent weeks became both counties’ most affected group, a stark contrast to the early days of the virus when it was trending much older.

The changing trend is also evident in Pinellas County where outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities had been largely driving its caseload.

Between Wednesday and Thursday Pinellas went from having a quarter of all of its patients from longterm care facilities to just 23%. While it’s still nine points higher than the state average, it shows new cases among younger people are driving the latest expansion.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Robert S.

    June 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    More precisely: “Fueled by morons…”

    How stupid can a demographic be?

    Reply

  2. Jim Donelon

    June 19, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    The youngsters thought it only affected oldsters because most of those affected were in Nursing Homes. So when give the opportunity they went out in great crowds and now the second wave is hitting them.

    WISE UP IT DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOUR AGE OR SOCIAL STANDING.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Medical Association urges local mask requirements