Three Tampa Bay Lightning players reportedly test positive for COVID-19

'Erosion of social distancing:' Ron DeSantis warns of growing infections in young adults

3,822 new COVID-19 cases, another daily record

Florida Medical Association urges local mask requirements

Did protests drive COVID-19 case spike? For Gov. DeSantis, an open question

'We know we haven't beaten this': Rick Scott's COVID-19 warning to Floridians
Three Tampa Bay Lightning players reportedly test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members are also reportedly affected.

Bob McKenzie, a reporter for Canadian sports network TSN, says three Tampa Bay Lightning players have coronavirus and that the hockey club has temporarily closed its training facilities.

“I believe it’s three players and two staff who tested positive. Remaining players and staff are being tested,” McKenzie added. “If no further positive tests, expectation is training facility will re-open, Phase Two will continue. If there are further positive tests, well, we will see what happens.”

In a team statement General Manager Julien BriseBois confirmed that three players and “additional staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

“Those players have been self isolated following CDC protocols and are asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever. Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been notified,” BriseBois wrote, adding that the players have been self-isolated, are following CDC guidelines and have been “asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever.”

BriseBois said all who have been in contact have been notified (see his full statement below).

The Tampa Bay Times got a hold of an internal email, which has asked all non-essential staff at Amalie Arena—where some employees had been working—to stay away.

As part of the NHL’s coronavirus precautions, players and staffers must have temperature and symptom checks upon entering the arena each day. They are also tested for the virus twice a week.

In his Twitter thread, McKenzie pointed out that the inherent exposure of the strictly voluntary phase two of the NHL’s reopening plan is that the players aren’t locked down from the public in any way. He cited the “skyrocketing” positive case counts in Florida and Arizona in adding that “it should come as no surprise if NHL players in those hot spots will test positive.” The NHL created two groups in phase two: “player access personnel”—which allowed certain members of staff to make contact with players—and “no player access personnel.”

The Lightning started to make ice available to players on June 9, but participation is optional. The Times said more than 12 players joined sessions over the last week.

The Lightning first hit pause on the season on March 12.

This post originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

