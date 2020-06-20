‘Maoist, Marxist weirdos’ driving protest ‘mobs’, claims Marco Rubio

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has made a number of appeals for racial reconciliation and process reform since the police assassination of George Floyd weeks ago.

However, the Senator has warned about extreme elements hijacking peaceful protests throughout the same period, and as actions in the street continue, he has continued to sharply critique these elements that he sees as so far out of the mainstream that they aren’t even on the political spectrum.

Saturday morning was no exception, as the Senator decried “Maoist, Marxist weirdos” that he sees as driving action in the streets after news reports of a mob tearing down a statue of former Civil War General and United States President Ulysses S. Grant.

“Grant was literally the opposite of a confederate rebel. This shows these mobs tearing down statues have zero to do with the cause of racial equality. This is now driven by anti-American Maoist, Marxist weirdos who hate our country,” Rubio said, responding to a Newsweek article about the events in San Francisco.

Grant, according to Newsweek, was part of a three-for-one statue renovation spree. Statues of St. Junipero Serra and Francis Scott Key, whose main transgression was writing the lyrics to the National Anthem, also were relocated by mob decree.

The Senator has been unambiguous, warning of Antifa and “Boogaloo” elements looking to destabilize governments under the cover of peaceful assemblies.

“These people are violent, domestic extremists,” Rubio said three weeks ago. “and they range from Antifa groups who are radical to the left to some other groups, radical to the right. In fact, groups that I would argue don’t even belong on the political spectrum as we know it.”

“And their goal, while they are ideologically opposed to each other … they hate the police, they hate the government, and they want this country to fall apart … some of them want a Second Civil War.”