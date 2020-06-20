Hillsborough rockets past 5,000 cases of COVID-19 by hundreds

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County rocketed to 5,319 overnight.

The Florida Department of Health reports 403 Hillsborough residents tested positive on Friday alone. More than 1,700 individuals in the county tested positive for the coronavirus in the past seven days.

The county became only the fourth in Florida to pass the 5,000-case threshold.

It’s the only concentration of cases that size outside of the metropolitan South Florida counties on Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Those three counties still account for 50% of all cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

More than 1 in 17 individuals who contracted COVID-19 in Florida tested positive in Hillsborough County.

Neighboring Pinellas County also saw 285 new cases reported overnight, to 3,438 cases overall. To the south, Manatee County saw 137 new cases added to its tally, bring the total to 1,786.

The county has seen 572 residents hospitalized since the March 1 beginning of the pandemic, and 114 have died.

The Friday number of cases was more than a third again higher than daily increases anytime in the last two weeks. Out of 2,466 test results recorded on Friday, a total of 403, more than 16%, came back positive. That, again, was the highest positivity rate in a 14-day span of time.

Notably, the median age for confirmed cases Friday was at 30, the lowest number in a week. That suggests numbers continue to be fueled by spread within younger populations.

The greatest concentrations, according to zip code breakdowns, remain in the Carrollwood-University area, with 335 cases, and in East Lake-Thonotosassa area, with 302 cases.

The weekly counts for emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses and those with COVID-19 symptoms in Hillsborough have been on the increase since mid-May.

The jump in Hillsborough overnight have during a record day for Florida cases, with more than 4,000 new cases reported since the Friday morning report. Friday was the first day since the March 1 start of the pandemic with more than 4,000 new cases reported within a single day.