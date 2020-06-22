Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Keisha Bell, a Democratic candidate for House District 70

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Tourism agency workshops strategic plan changes

Headlines South Florida

City of Miami to require masks in public amid recent rise in COVID cases

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Clay County Superintendent of Schools race the latest example of how write-in candidates can wreak havoc

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?

America in Crisis Headlines

Tallahassee, north Florida leaders to discuss equality in town hall multi-series

Headlines

Meet Keisha Bell, a Democratic candidate for House District 70

on

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Keisha Bell, a Democratic candidate for House District 70.

2020 Florida legislative candidate questionnaire

 In 25 words or less, why are you running for office? 

Being a 3rd generation native of District 70, I’m running because I believe in its people. We’re in critical times. I’m prepared to serve now. 

Education background? 

– Juris Doctorate from Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee, Florida.

– Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

– Florida Bar from April, 2001 – present.

What was your first job? 

My first job was working at Hot Dogs ‘N More in Tyrone Mall as a crew member. 

Significant other? Kids? 

NA/NA 

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement? 

Fellow democrats began speaking with me about running again almost immediately after I lost to the incumbent by about 3,000 votes in my 2018 campaign for this position. The encouragement I have received is a continuation of that which I received after campaigning for this position in 2018. 

Who do you count on for advice? 

My advisors. It depends on the subject matter. 

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager? 

I have a team of political consultants. 

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate? 

I was the first to contribute to my campaign because I believe in this campaign. 

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government? 

There are a few people in state government who inspire me. 

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it? 

Many people mistrust elected officials because it is perceived that elected officials fail to report back to the community what he/she is doing in the elected position. As the next State Representative for District 70, I will be proactive in educating the district’s residents, business owners, and stakeholders of what is going on in Tallahassee, as well as what I am doing in the role as their State House Representative. I will do this via multiple vehicles including social media, town halls/informational sessions, published writings, etc.. Furthermore, I will encourage political involvement in addition to voting. 

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?  

– Access to quality and affordable healthcare.

– Fully funding public education.

– Finding solutions to the threat of climate change.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in? 

Environmental change is a “disruptive” issue of which I have interest. 

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee? 

My district needs greater resources and funding for our public schools, high quality healthcare that people can afford and environmental justice. 

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history? 

Gov. Lawton “Walkin” Chiles Jr. 

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change? 

If I could amend the Florida Constitution, I would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. 

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district? 

Thoughts on the importance of yard signs vary. 

What’s the first thing you read each morning? 

Bible verses are the first thing I read each morning. 

Where do you get your political news? 

I obtain political news from a variety of sources, i.e. Twitter. 

Social media presence? Twitter handle? 

Yes – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Twitter handle = @BellforFlorida 

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message? 

We’re in critical times & I’ll fight for what our district needs – greater resources & funding for our public schools; high quality healthcare that people can afford; & environmental justice. The fight won’t be easy, but together we’ll persevere. VOTE KEISHA BELL for State House. 

Hobbies? 

My hobbies include: reading, writing, visual and performing arts, traveling, and exercising. 

Favorite sport and sports team? 

My favorite sport is tennis. My favorite sports team is the University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team because of the legendary coach Pat Summitt

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?