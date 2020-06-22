Meet Keisha Bell, a Democratic candidate for House District 70

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Keisha Bell, a Democratic candidate for House District 70.

2020 Florida legislative candidate questionnaire

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Being a 3rd generation native of District 70, I’m running because I believe in its people. We’re in critical times. I’m prepared to serve now.

Education background?

– Juris Doctorate from Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee, Florida.

– Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

– Florida Bar from April, 2001 – present.

What was your first job?

My first job was working at Hot Dogs ‘N More in Tyrone Mall as a crew member.

Significant other? Kids?

NA/NA

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Fellow democrats began speaking with me about running again almost immediately after I lost to the incumbent by about 3,000 votes in my 2018 campaign for this position. The encouragement I have received is a continuation of that which I received after campaigning for this position in 2018.

Who do you count on for advice?

My advisors. It depends on the subject matter.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

I have a team of political consultants.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

I was the first to contribute to my campaign because I believe in this campaign.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

There are a few people in state government who inspire me.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Many people mistrust elected officials because it is perceived that elected officials fail to report back to the community what he/she is doing in the elected position. As the next State Representative for District 70, I will be proactive in educating the district’s residents, business owners, and stakeholders of what is going on in Tallahassee, as well as what I am doing in the role as their State House Representative. I will do this via multiple vehicles including social media, town halls/informational sessions, published writings, etc.. Furthermore, I will encourage political involvement in addition to voting.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Access to quality and affordable healthcare.

– Fully funding public education.

– Finding solutions to the threat of climate change.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Environmental change is a “disruptive” issue of which I have interest.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

My district needs greater resources and funding for our public schools, high quality healthcare that people can afford and environmental justice.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Gov. Lawton “Walkin” Chiles Jr.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

If I could amend the Florida Constitution, I would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Thoughts on the importance of yard signs vary.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Bible verses are the first thing I read each morning.

Where do you get your political news?

I obtain political news from a variety of sources, i.e. Twitter.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Yes – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Twitter handle = @BellforFlorida

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

We’re in critical times & I’ll fight for what our district needs – greater resources & funding for our public schools; high quality healthcare that people can afford; & environmental justice. The fight won’t be easy, but together we’ll persevere. VOTE KEISHA BELL for State House.

Hobbies?

My hobbies include: reading, writing, visual and performing arts, traveling, and exercising.

Favorite sport and sports team?

My favorite sport is tennis. My favorite sports team is the University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team because of the legendary coach Pat Summitt.