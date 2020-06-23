Connect with us

Where's the leadership? Senate Democrats slam Governor's coronavirus response

‘Slave Owner’ drawn on Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson statue

Donald Trump says he’ll issue executive order to protect monuments

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Ron DeSantis encouraged by unemployment progress

AP poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform
Democrats charge Governor with failure to lead.

Shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis wrapped his latest in a series of press conferences, Senate Democrats continued sharp critiques of the chief executive.

The Governor in Orlando gave a good news/bad news narrative on COVID-19: While “an explosion of cases” has beset the young since bars opened, the good news is their cases have less “acuity.”

Senate Democrats were skeptical.

Sen. Perry Thurston said that sometimes “unbelievable” things are said at the Governor’s press conference, setting the stage for various critiques.

Sen. Lori Berman noted the Governor acknowledged community spread, but offered no solutions.

“There was no leadership,” Berman said. “We didn’t hear any clear plan of action.”

The Senator also addressed potential “manipulating the data” in ICU reporting, which now exclude COVID patients below intensive care.

“Why are we suddenly changing the requirements?”

Sen. Oscar Braynon noted that people look for “hope and a feeling of safety” from the Governor’s press conferences.

They aren’t getting it, he claimed.

“It almost feels as if we are watching someone make excuses for things that are happening,” Braynon said, likewise spotlighting a lack of leadership from DeSantis.

Sen. Janet Cruz wondered “what the hell did we just watch,” lamenting a “real failure of leadership.”

Cruz painted DeSantis as a Trump disciple, feckless in the wake of the COVID crisis.

“I really do challenge this Governor to tell a parent directly to their face that it’s fine for their child to become infected,” Cruz said about the Governor’s claims that lack of “acuity” makes disease incidence among younger people less of a priority than the older patients earlier on in the coronavirus period.

“Instead of the National Review asking where the Governor goes to get his apology, it’s time for the Governor to apologize to the people of Florida,” Cruz said.

“Rather than managing a public health crisis, the Governor’s more focused on managing his image,” remarked Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

