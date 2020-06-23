Personnel note: Chloe Barr joins Allison Aubuchon Communications

Tallahassee-based public relations firm Allison Aubuchon Communications is growing with the addition of Chloe Barr, who began her new post as account manager this month.

“Chloe is passionate about public relations, poised and professional beyond her years and a joy to work with,” said firm president Allison Aubuchon, APR. “It’s time for smart growth. Chloe has proven herself to be a rock star and an asset. Her support, energy and creativity will continue to add value to our purpose-driven client work.”

Barr had worked for Allison Aubuchon Communications as account assistant while a student at Florida State University, where she double majored in political science and public relations. After a year and a half in that position, she now beings a full-time role.

While at FSU, she was recognized by the Garnet and Gold Key leadership honorary for her leadership in the Florida Public Relations Association Student Chapter and the FSU Panhellenic community.

“It is amazing to start my career knowing I have such an empowering and supportive employer,” Barr said. “Allison has been an incredible mentor to me throughout my college years and I look forward to continuing to grow this business with her.

“I am passionate about making a difference through my work. I have found that through working at Allison Aubuchon Communications, I am able to be a part of creating and influencing positive change.”

Allison Aubuchon Communications frequently works with clients focused on issue advocacy at the state and community level throughout the Southeast. The team specializes in strategic planning, media relations, messaging and coalition building — current initiatives support health equity, civics education, consumer protection and a healthy insurance marketplace. To learn more, visit buzzwithpurpose.com.

Allison Aubuchon founded the firm in 2016 after four years working in communications for the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a conservative education think tank founded by former Gov. Jeb Bush.