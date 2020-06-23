TECO People’s Gas named most trusted utility in the nation

National research and data analytics firm Escalent announced today TECO Peoples Gas ranked highest in the nation for brand trust in a survey of residential utility customers.

This is the sixth time TECO Peoples Gas has ranked highest in brand trust out of the 140 electric and natural gas companies across the country surveyed in the Escalent survey.

“We are so proud to be the trusted energy choice in more than 370,000 Florida homes,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “We work hard every day to deliver safe, resilient, clean natural gas, and while the impact of the pandemic has presented challenges, we have continued to provide this essential service across the state. Thank you for recognizing our efforts.”

The study provides a comprehensive view into utilities’ relationships with their residential customers, and the Brand Trust Index reflects a utility’s focus on its customers, community support, effective communications, reliable service, dedication to the environment, and its overall reputation. Peoples Gas received the highest overall score, and along with 43 other utilities in the top, earned a Most Trusted Brand designation.

The Escalent survey included customer responses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study results indicate that customers put more trust in utilities that showed an effective response to the pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, Peoples Gas launched a webpage at peoplesgas.com/updates and communicated extensively to customers, including on social media and customers’ bills, to share relevant information about pandemic relief resources and other helpful information.

To further assist its customers facing financial hardship due to the pandemic, the company voluntarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment and offered flexible interest-free payment extensions. In partnership with Tampa Electric, TECO Peoples Gas also contributed $1 million to local charities to benefit people financially affected by the pandemic.

Peoples Gas has been named among the Most Trusted Utility Brands in the United States since the Escalent study began in 2014 and has topped the list since 2015. The utility also has been repeatedly designated as a Customer Champion, Environmental Champion, and among the Easiest Utilities in the Nation to Do Business With by the same group.