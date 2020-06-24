Connect with us

Headlines Tech

Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing illuminated ads atop ride-share vehicles

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County approves face mask mandate, allows face shields as alternative

Headlines Re-Open Florida

The Knights Pub owner says he closed the place weeks ago

2020 Headlines

At virtual campaign kickoff, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says race 'key' to winning White House

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Board of Governors approves reopening plans for Florida universities

America in Crisis Headlines

'Violence, vandalism, anarchy': Marco Rubio warns the Senate about 'anti-American radicals'

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing illuminated ads atop ride-share vehicles

The future of ride-share just got brighter … literally.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that would authorize ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft to place illuminated and digitally operated advertisements on top of ride-share vehicles.

The legislation, sponsored in the House by Republican Rep. Bob Rommel (HB 1039) of Collier County, would allow illuminated and digitally operated advertisements ranging from 20 inches to 54 inches so long as the sign does not block the driver’s line of sight.

The bill also clears the way for limousine companies to operate similarly to transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft and allow such companies to share the same regulations.

Additionally, nonprofits and charitable organizations would have to be ceded 10% of the advertising space, which is barred from being used to advertise illicit products.

The bill faced no resistance in the House. In the Senate, however, the measure passed 37-2 with a couple of Democrats bucking the consensus.

In Senate committees, there was discussion that the bill may facilitate “visual pollution,” though those qualms did not prove prohibitive for the vast majority of members.

“In some communities, I just don’t think it’s appropriate,”  said Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville during committee debate.

Transportation network companies offer prearranged rides, typically through the use of a mobile application.

The bill does not address whether drivers working under a transportation network platform, who are typically independent contractors who use their personal vehicles, would have to agree to use the digital advertising in order to continue working for the company.

While the ride-share companies are typically thought of as those like Uber or Lyft, this bill more specifically targets an out-of-state company called Firefly that specializes in making the car billboards.

The law took effect upon receiving the Governor’s signature.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?