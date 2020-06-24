Connect with us

Florida AFL-CIO endorses Oz Vazquez in CD 18 Democratic primary

Vazquez is taking on former Navy JAG Officer Pam Keith for the Democratic nomination.

on

The Florida AFL-CIO is endorsing Democratic candidate Oz Vazquez as he battles former Navy JAG Officer Pam Keith for the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the country. The Florida chapter represents more than 500 local labor unions and more than one million union members, retirees and their families.

“It is an incredible honor to have been endorsed by the Florida AFL-CIO in my race to represent Florida’s 18th District,” Vazquez said in a Wednesday statement.

“I know first-hand how much hardworking families need advocates. And I know just how much unions have done to fight to ensure fair pay and benefits, good working conditions, a secure retirement, a voice in the workplace, and so much more. As a former union-side labor lawyer, I’ve been right alongside unions in those fights. I will be a tireless advocate for the rights of working people in Congress just as I was in the courtroom.”

Vazquez is an attorney with experience working as a Deputy Solicitor General in Florida. He’s seeking the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and United Steelworkers District 9 are also backing Vazquez. Keith, meanwhile, recently secured an endorsement from former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Mast is also facing a primary challenge from Nick Vessio. K.W. Miller has filed as a non-party affiliated candidate as well.

CD 18 covers all of St. Lucie and Martin counties as well as northeastern Palm Beach County, including Tequesta, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and part of West Palm Beach.

