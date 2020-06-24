Bob Cortes hosts first HD 30 fundraiser Tuesday

Former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes will hold the first fundraiser for his campaign to reclaim House District 30 in Sanford next week.

The fundraiser is will be held at the home of Kimberly and Mike Towers from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Showing up in support are House Speaker designate Chris Sprowls and Reps. Paul Renner and Danny Perez, who are the next two lawmakers in line to become Speaker after Sprowls.

An email announcing the fundraiser notes, “This is an outdoor event and we will be practicing proper social distancing measures for your safety.”

Cortes is looking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, who defeated him by 6% in the 2018 election cycle. It was the third time in four elections that the seat had flipped from one party to the other.

He filed for a rematch against Goff-Marcil in late-April, citing the lack of a Republican challenger in the district and the coronavirus crisis, which he said mandates “strong leadership and proven leadership.”

He has since received endorsements from the Central Florida Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors and BusinessForce. His first campaign report shows support from many influential politicians.

Through one month in the race, Cortes managed to raise $50,000. He’s tacked on another $5,800 since and had $47,750 in the bank on June 12.

Among those giving him $1,000 checks were Sen. Manny Diaz‘s Better Florida Education, House Speaker Jose Oliva‘s Conservative Principles for Florida, Perez‘s Conservatives for a Better Florida, Sen. Keith Perry‘s Building a Prosperous Florida, Renner‘s Florida Foundation for Liberty and Sprowls‘ Floridians for Economic Freedom

His fundraising total is more than double that of Goff-Marcil, who had raised just under $24,000 as of June 12. She has $20,800 in her campaign account.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County.

The fundraiser invitation is below.