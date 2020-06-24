Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Bob Cortes hosts first HD 30 fundraiser Tuesday

Legislative Campaigns

Alcee Hastings, Debbie Wasserman Schultz back Brian C. Johnson in HD 101

Legislative Campaigns

Meet Mamie "Dee" Melvin, a Democrat running for House District 33

Legislative Campaigns

Alcee Hastings, Ron Klein among 11 new endorsements for Tina Polsky in SD 29

Legislative Campaigns

Ray Rodrigues hosting July 1 fundraiser for SD 27 bid

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Realtors PAC issues wave of legislative endorsements

Legislative Campaigns

Bob Cortes hosts first HD 30 fundraiser Tuesday

House Speaker designate Chris Sprowls and Reps. Paul Renner and Danny Perez will attend.

on

Former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes will hold the first fundraiser for his campaign to reclaim House District 30 in Sanford next week.

The fundraiser is will be held at the home of Kimberly and Mike Towers from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Showing up in support are House Speaker designate Chris Sprowls and Reps. Paul Renner and Danny Perez, who are the next two lawmakers in line to become Speaker after Sprowls.

An email announcing the fundraiser notes, “This is an outdoor event and we will be practicing proper social distancing measures for your safety.”

Cortes is looking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, who defeated him by 6% in the 2018 election cycle. It was the third time in four elections that the seat had flipped from one party to the other.

He filed for a rematch against Goff-Marcil in late-April, citing the lack of a Republican challenger in the district and the coronavirus crisis, which he said mandates “strong leadership and proven leadership.”

He has since received endorsements from the Central Florida Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors and BusinessForce. His first campaign report shows support from many influential politicians.

Through one month in the race, Cortes managed to raise $50,000. He’s tacked on another $5,800 since and had $47,750 in the bank on June 12.

Among those giving him $1,000 checks were Sen. Manny Diaz‘s Better Florida Education, House Speaker Jose Oliva‘s Conservative Principles for Florida, Perez‘s Conservatives for a Better Florida, Sen. Keith Perry‘s Building a Prosperous Florida, Renner‘s Florida Foundation for Liberty and Sprowls‘ Floridians for Economic Freedom

His fundraising total is more than double that of Goff-Marcil, who had raised just under $24,000 as of June 12. She has $20,800 in her campaign account.

HD 30 spans southern Seminole County and north-central Orange County.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?