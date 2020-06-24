‘Conspiracy bandwagon’: Ron DeSantis slams question about COVID-19 data discrepancies

Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking to reporters in Hialeah Lakes Wednesday, shot down a question about claims from a former COVID-19 data worker.

“You guys have been on the conspiracy bandwagon for months. You have no evidence for it. You need to move on. You really do. It’s embarrassing at this point,” DeSantis said, regarding dispatched data worker Rebekah Jones and her claims that COVID-19 data was cooked, including “deleting deaths.”

Jones worked on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, before being fired for insubordination. Since her dismissal by the Department of Health, she has maintained that the state is fudging COVID-19 data, an insistence she made on national television earlier in the day.

On the Wednesday morning edition of CNN’s New Day, Jones questioned the state’s approach to data, one that has seen shifting parameters in recent days and weeks, including changes in how ICU bed capacity is calculated.

Jones has charged on her Twitter account that the state is actually “slowly” deleting cases and even deaths. She alleges the goal is to create a narrative that Florida has gotten over the hump, in terms of case management, ahead of the July 4 holiday.

When asked about claims the state deleted 1,200 cases in the last week, which she says were confirmed by DOH employees, Jones said she “vetted” the claims fully, adding that internal contacts are still on her side after her firing.

“I’ve checked the numbers myself,” Jones said. “That does seem to be what’s going on.”

The deletions come from the master death list, Jones alleged. Some previously identified cases “have just disappeared from the file.”

For his part, the Governor has discredited Jones’ claims.

DeSantis disparaged her after her firing in May, saying she’s “not even a data scientist … not involved in collating data, she lacks the expertise to do that. She is not an epidemiologist. She is not the chief architect of our web portal, that’s another false statement.”

“What she was doing was putting data on the portal which the scientists didn’t believe was valid data,” DeSantis said. “So she didn’t listen to the people who were her superiors. She had many people above her in the chain of command.”