Marco Rubio predicts COVID-19 surge, expects most to live through it

On a Thursday monologue on Twitter, Sen. Marco Rubio delineated a good news/bad news scenario regarding the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

The bad news is that more infections are inevitable, but the good news is those getting sick aren’t likely to die.

“95% of the people who test positive, who get infected are not going to die,” Rubio said, noting that 80% of deaths were of senior citizens, and they need “extra precautions … because they’re the most harmed by this.”

The comments were part of a video where the Senator attempted to forge a third way between hysteria and denial.

“We’ve become so deranged politically in America that we’ve turned a virus, a respiratory virus into a partisan fight. And what’s happening now is people are listening to this wild hysteria on one side or irresponsible and crazy denial on the other,” the Senator said.

“Until we have a vaccine we’re going to have new cases,” Rubio noted, a presumption backed up by surges in both raw numbers of positive cases and a recent surge in the percentage of positives.

Wednesday saw the second straight day with more than 5,000 new positive tests, a function of both increased testing and increased disease incidence.

Tuesday, with more than 5,500 positives, set the record for raw numbers. While positive test data tells part of the story, test results can lag administration by as much as a week, frustrating those seeking a linear narrative.

Regardless of the trajectory, the Senator urged a push forward.

“We have to deal with it the best we can. We can’t lock people in their homes, shut down the economy,” Rubio said, noting that people would not cooperate with those mandates anyway.

“Wear a mask, it’s no big deal. I’m not saying make it into a crime and arrest people. I’m not for anything like that,” Rubio said. “We’re not asking you to wear a HAZMAT suit.”

“Stop with the hysteria,” Rubio pleaded, and “with the irrational denial.”

Rubio’s comments follow those of Sen. Rick Scott, who has sounded cautions about cavalier mask deployment.