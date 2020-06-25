Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Marco Rubio predicts COVID-19 surge, expects most to live through it

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another 5K COVID-19 cases reported in Florida Thursday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

After hearing crickets, Kathy Castor files public records request for Florida COVID-19 testing plan

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Conspiracy bandwagon': Ron DeSantis slams question about COVID-19 data discrepancies

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'If I was 25, I'd be probably with them': Gov. DeSantis sends mixed messages on COVID-19 safety

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to quarantine Florida COVID-19 travelers
Sen. Marco Rubio expects more COVID-19, fewer deaths.

Coronavirus in Florida

Marco Rubio predicts COVID-19 surge, expects most to live through it

More cases, fewer deaths: the Senator’s coronavirus expectations.

on

On a Thursday monologue on Twitter, Sen. Marco Rubio delineated a good news/bad news scenario regarding the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

The bad news is that more infections are inevitable, but the good news is those getting sick aren’t likely to die.

“95% of the people who test positive, who get infected are not going to die,” Rubio said, noting that 80% of deaths were of senior citizens, and they need “extra precautions … because they’re the most harmed by this.”

The comments were part of a video where the Senator attempted to forge a third way between hysteria and denial.

“We’ve become so deranged politically in America that we’ve turned a virus, a respiratory virus into a partisan fight. And what’s happening now is people are listening to this wild hysteria on one side or irresponsible and crazy denial on the other,” the Senator said.

“Until we have a vaccine we’re going to have new cases,” Rubio noted, a presumption backed up by surges in both raw numbers of positive cases and a recent surge in the percentage of positives.

Wednesday saw the second straight day with more than 5,000 new positive tests, a function of both increased testing and increased disease incidence.

Tuesday, with more than 5,500 positives, set the record for raw numbers. While positive test data tells part of the story, test results can lag administration by as much as a week, frustrating those seeking a linear narrative.

Regardless of the trajectory, the Senator urged a push forward.

“We have to deal with it the best we can. We can’t lock people in their homes, shut down the economy,” Rubio said, noting that people would not cooperate with those mandates anyway.

“Wear a mask, it’s no big deal. I’m not saying make it into a crime and arrest people. I’m not for anything like that,” Rubio said. “We’re not asking you to wear a HAZMAT suit.”

“Stop with the hysteria,” Rubio pleaded, and “with the irrational denial.”

Rubio’s comments follow those of Sen. Rick Scott, who has sounded cautions about cavalier mask deployment.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Frankie M.

    June 25, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Plus those other 5% dying are mostly old folks so screw em…should play well at the senior centers

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?