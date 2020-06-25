Memory loss? Marco Rubio questions Joe Biden’s mental state

Advancing age looms over this presidential campaign like none before, with two men in their mid-70s facing off in the November general election.
On Fox News Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio suggested that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden may have a defective memory.
The comments came toward the end of an America’s Newsroom segment, in which Rubio cast doubt at the former Vice President’s assertions that he couldn’t remember if he had anything to do with action against former Gen. Michael Flynn.
“I think ultimately, if all this proves to be true, then there’s really only two things to conclude from it. Either A, he’s suffering from severe memory loss, or B, he’s not being honest, he’s lying. So, we’ll find out soon enough when the Judiciary Committee does its investigation right in front of the American people.”
“What that applies to beyond that, we’ll find out during the campaign,” the Senator added.
“The physical and mental fitness of any candidate is on display in every campaign. It’s a legitimate thing that people want to know and judge,” Rubio said. “So I’ll allow voters to make that decision as the race goes on.”
Rubio noted that he’s “not a doctor,” and therefore “not going to make claims like people in the press did last week.”
The Senator was referencing a narrative that the President may have Parkinson’s Disease due to a stumble on a ramp at West Point and struggles with a water glass, incidents the President downplayed in comments reported since.
The age question has surfaced in Florida elections recently. In 2018, Rick Scott ended Sen. Bill Nelson‘s career, with attacks focused on the Senator’s age and long tenure in public life. The attacks were not founded in fact, but Scott scored with them in a narrow win validated by a recount.
See the full Rubio interview here.
TED KRUZE
June 25, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Why would ANY Republican ass question Boden’s “mental state” – while NOT APPLYING THE SAME STANDARD to Donnie Dimwit Trump???
Trump is certainly no stand-out in old fart acuity circles! In a formal press conference, Donnie Dope suggested to the head of his Virus Task Group, a doctor, that maybe an injection of Lysol or Clorox could rid the body of coronavirus in less than a minute!
Don’t even print this kind of crap when it’s nothing more than parroted, partisan ignorance of the highest order. I’d also bet that Rubio was never much better than a C- performer in all his mental exercises along the way! He was a friggin’ “F” in this interview!
S.B. Anthony
June 25, 2020 at 1:15 pm
Instead of perpetuating conspiracy theories, how about both candidates have legitimate physical and mental examinations WITH FULL TRANSPARENCY? Which of the two candidates is less transparent about their physical and mental health? Oh yeah, that would be the Fake President who refuses to release his medical records. Instead, he paid some quack to sign a letter that the Fake President himself wrote (pretty much in crayon.)
Let’s demand that both candidates submit to exams and release results to the American people. I put my money on Biden being the healthy, sane and astute candidate.
Frankie M.
June 25, 2020 at 1:27 pm
Lil Marco parroting Trump talking points. Shocking for Marco to apply a double standard in this race when it comes to mental health amirite? Neither of these guys is a spring chicken but at this point I’ll take early onset Alzheimer’s over batshit crazy with a constant need for attention. Trump played the same card with Hillary & lost the popular vote before being bailed out by some 200+ year old rule made by a bunch of entitled landowners. Sound familiar? Only this time Joe doesn’t have the same negatives Hillary did i.e. he’s not a woman.
Sam
June 25, 2020 at 1:32 pm
How about Rubio’s character (as in, lack of) vs. Biden’s memory – I know which I would bet on.