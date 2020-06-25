Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida receives $250 million from CARES Act for affordable housing COVID-19 relief

Corona Economics Headlines

US job market's modest improvement may be stalling

Corona Economics Headlines

Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings

Corona Economics Headlines

Moody's report: Next federal relief act needs $500B to avert big state, city layoffs

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis encouraged by unemployment progress

Corona Economics Headlines

How bad did air traffic crash in April? 96% in Orlando

Corona Economics

Florida receives $250 million from CARES Act for affordable housing COVID-19 relief

Federal aid arrives as potential cuts to affordable housing funds loom.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida will receive $250 million in CARES Act funding to provide rental and mortgage assistance for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many families across our state have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 through no fault of their own,” DeSantis said. “This initiative strives to provide financial assistance through multiple affordable housing programs to ensure these Floridians receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

The funding will be divided into two funding pools for a total of $240 million. The other $10 million will be held for operational costs.

The first pool, the Rental Assistance for Affordable Housing Tenants, will provide $120 million in short-term rental assistance for households impacted by COVID-19 at multifamily rental properties in the Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s portfolio.  The FHFC will reimburse participating properties to help subsidize eligible households for each month they were impacted by COVID-19.

The rental assistance will extend from July through December 2020 and households may be eligible for backpay for the months of April, May and June.

The second pool, Rent and Mortgage Assistance,  will provide $120 million to counties based on the county’s reemployment assistance rate during the disbursement period. The funds will be permitted for rental and homeowner assistance services including new construction, rehabilitation, mortgage buy-downs, downpayment and closing costs. The funds can also be used for emergency repairs and homeownership counseling for those impacted by COVID-19.

$200,000 will be allocated for technical assistance for local governments.

“Florida Housing is grateful for the Governor’s strong support of housing and the programs proposed to give renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 the relief they desperately need,” said Florida Housing Finance Corporation Executive Director Trey Price. “The Governor and Florida Housing stand together in guaranteeing Florida households stay a priority, and ensuring families have the necessary assistance and tools in place to remain in their homes affordably during this public health emergency.”

The $10 million set aside for operational expenses will pool under Operations Assistance for Special Needs Developments and Administrative Costs. That money will provide a one-time allocation of $2 million for past and future costs for supplies, security, and additional staffing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other $8 million will go to administrative costs such as technical assistance, compliance monitoring, credit underwriting and disbursement review and processing.

Any money not used for administration will be added to affordable housing relief.

More information about these programs can be found at FloridaHousing.org.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?