Jacksonville wrecks daily coronavirus record, blasts past 4K cases

Jacksonville set another daily coronavirus record and, in stunning fashion, the city surpassed the 4,000-case mark, according to the latest Florida Department of Health data Friday.

Jacksonville had a whopping daily increase of 447 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s final tally going from 3,724 cases Wednesday to 4,171 Thursday.

It’s the second day in a row Jacksonville set a daily record. Thursday’s daily increase smashed the previous day’s record of 307 cases.

The onslaught of new cases continues even as Jacksonville officials surge forward with plans for a full-occupancy Republican National Convention, an event two polls show residents are worried about because of the growing pandemic.

Jacksonville also set a new high mark in the percentage of positive test results at 14.1%. The previous record was 12.9% and the seven-day average now sits at 10.5%. Prior to June 18, the daily figure never exceeded 5.5% in Jacksonville.

The number of coronavirus deaths held steady at 64 in Jacksonville while hospitalizations increased by six ending at 337 Thursday.

Demand for testing in Jacksonville continues to lead to long lines at the city’s main free testing site at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field. City officials warned on their website Friday long lines of vehicles are already stretching for blocks approaching the stadium and residents wanting to get tested should prepare for long wait times.

There were other notable spikes in the daily coronavirus count in the five-county First Coast area, according to Thursday’s figures.

St. Johns County, a county with a population of less than 500,000 people, had been increasing daily case counts by about 30 in the past week. Thursday’s figures show St. Johns jumped by 83 new cases ending at 682.

The county’s positivity rate hit 10.8% Thursday, breaking the previous record of 10% on June 22. The average daily positive test rate in St. Johns County now stands at 9.1% for the past week. Prior to June 18, the St. Johns positive test rate had not exceeded 6.3%.

Clay County also saw a significant jump in cases going from 542 Wednesday to 580 Thursday. Clay added one new death, bringing that total to 34 Thursday.

The other two Northeast Florida counties, Nassau and Baker, recorded minor upticks in the case counts.

Across the First Coast, there are now 5,628 cases of coronavirus, 110 deaths and 434 hospitalizations.

Florida recorded yet another profound increase in cases, jumping to 122,960 Thursday with 3,366 deaths and 13,987 hospitalizations.