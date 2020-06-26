Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

FPL conducts hurricane drills with pandemic as factor

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida receives $250 million from CARES Act for affordable housing COVID-19 relief

Corona Economics Headlines

US job market's modest improvement may be stalling

Corona Economics Headlines

Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings

Corona Economics Headlines

Moody's report: Next federal relief act needs $500B to avert big state, city layoffs

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis encouraged by unemployment progress

Corona Economics

FPL conducts hurricane drills with pandemic as factor

If a hurricane strikes, electric crews will still have to consider virus safety.

on

While coronavirus continues to grip Florida with increasing case counts by the day, the pandemic is a consideration as the state enters the throes of hurricane season. Florida Power & Light is taking steps to make sure they can handle a hurricane and a pandemic at the same time.

The power company conducted multiple tests in the past two weeks with 3,000 employees to see how they’d respond to a category 1 hurricane situation and manage coronavirus issues. FPL held much of the drill this week after coronavirus delayed planned drills in May.

The simulation presented the fictitious storm “Hurricane Clyde” making landfall in the Naples area from the Gulf of Mexico. The scenario induced the proposition that 1.1 million FPL customers were negatively impacted by the storm.

FPL employees responded to hypothetical conditions including tornadoes, felled trees and blocked roads. The hypothetical hurricane emergency also factored in restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hypothetical hurricane crossing the Florida peninsula even included an emergency relief staging area for crews at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds outside of Fort Pierce.

FPL officials said the inclusion of the pandemic factor was essential to conducting a realistic hurricane response tests for FPL crews this year.

“It’s why we’ve spent the last two weeks drilling and challenging our teams to test their assumptions to find ways to increase productivity and efficiencies to better serve our customers, all while never sacrificing safety,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy.

“We’re working tirelessly to be there for customers during a time when reliable, uninterrupted electricity is needed more than ever. This will only be amplified if we are dealt a hurricane amid COVID-19 and we continue to do everything we can to ensure we’re in the best possible position to be there for customers when they need us most,” Silagy said.

FPL vendors and contractors were also included in the drills. Throughout most of the exercises, employees and contracted workers conducted drills with social distancing in play, as they would if a real hurricane struck this year.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike