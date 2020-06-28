Ron DeSantis signs 15 bills including streamlining Space Florida financing

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 15 low-profile bills Saturday including one that removes some restrictions on how Space Florida can pursue revenue bonds for projects promoting the space industry in Florida.

The 15 bills signed into law cover a wide gamut of tweaks in Florida law ranging from allowing canvassing boards to use machines in doing election recounts, to making it easier for families to get money out of the bank accounts of people who died, to creating a grant program for firefights to decontaminate cancer-causing residues from equipment..

Among them, Rep. Tyler Sirois‘ House Bill 717 revises some of the rules that Space Florida follows as Florida’s space industry development arm floats millions of dollars worth of bonds to help bring and expand such businesses.

HB 717 essentially increases the independence of the corporation regarding its bonding powers. Previously, when Space Florida raised money, such as the $30 million needed for its share of replacing the Indian River Bridge leading to Kennedy Space Center and Space Florida’s industrial park, Exploration Park, it had to go through Legislative leadership and the Florida Cabinet.

The law removes both the requirement that Space Florida notify the presiding officers and appropriations chairs of both houses of the Legislature before presenting a bond proposal to the Governor and Cabinet and the requirement for the Governor and Cabinet must approve its issuance, according to legislative analysis.

Doing this not only streamlines Space Florida’s ventures, but takes Florida taxpayers off the hook for the debt, according to Space Florida.

Among other bills DeSantis signed Saturday:

House Bill 1005, from Rep. Cord Byrd, allows county canvassing boards and supervisors of elections to use automated tabulating equipment that is not part of the voting system to conduct both machine and manual recounts.

During the machine recount process, the ballots may be run through the automated tabulating equipment instead of the voting system’s tabulators that performed the original tally. While the machine recount is underway, overvotes and undervotes may be identified and sorted physically or digitally in preparation of a manual recount should one be warranted, according to legislative analysis of HB 1005.

House Bill 1439, from Rep. Clay Yarborough, makes it easier for family members to clean up bank accounts held by someone who has died. If there is less than $1,000 in the account, the beneficiaries can obtain the money without having to go through probate.

Senate Bill 1092, filed by Sen. Aaron Bean, creates the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant Program within the Division of State Fire Marshal.

Senate Bill 1362, from Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, clarifies the rights of tenants living in a property facing foreclosure.

House Bill 945, from Rep. David Silvers allows school districts to use Mobile Response Units and Crisis Stabilization Services as the first line of assistance for children in need of mental health care.

DeSantis also signed Senate Bill 1116 regarding trust funds, Senate Bill 1118 regarding inmate welfare trust funds, House Bill 131 regarding security at trial courts, House Bill 437 regarding nurse registries, House Bill 469 regarding real estate conveyances, House Bill 559 regarding rules at nursing homes, House Bill 573 regarding first responders and correctional officers, House Bill 783 regarding commercial real estate receivership, and House Bill 977 regarding rental cars from motor vehicle dealers.