Donald Trump retweets video of The Villages resident shouting ‘White power’

President Donald Trump retweeted video of a resident of The Villages shouting “White Power!” at protestors. He appeared to praise the man and others waving Trump signs from golf carts.
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”
He retweeted a video posted by a progressive account Fifty Shades of Whey (@daveneworld_2) filmed from within a group of anti-Trump protestors. The video begins with a driver of a golf cart with a Trump 2020 sign in the front and Trump flags flying from the back, shaking his fist at protestors and shouting “White Power!” multiple times. A roadside protestor repeats the phrase, saying “white power, there you go.”
Later in the video, a protestor shouts at another driver “Nazi racist pig.” The driver responds “We resemble that remark and we love it.”
The video also shows the anti-Trump protestors shouting expletives at those passing by and antagonizing Trump supporters.
It’s unclear how the original tweet came to Trump’s attention but within a couple hours, he deleted the tweet. The original video is still viewable.
The driver led a parade of Trump supporters through one of several commercial areas in The Villages.
The retweet of the video drew wide criticism.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo issued the statement: ““Donald Trump is now thanking white supremacists for supporting him. Let that sink in. Every single Floridian needs to join our effort to defeat him. Without Florida, he can’t win and we simply cannot allow him a second term in the White House.”
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican and one of the only black members of the Senate, told CNN posting the video was “indefensible” and the entire video was offensive.
Neither of Florida’s Senators, Marco Rubio nor Rick Scott, have weighed in.
The anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project tweeted: “I thought we were at least a few more weeks away from the President tweeting “White Power,” but I guess that’s what happens when you get caught letting Putin kill our soldiers.”
The Villages, the nation’s largest single-site retirement community, spans parts of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. The right-leaning area has been a critical place for turning out Republican votes in Florida.
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
Ocean Joe
June 28, 2020 at 12:40 pm
The Villages have way more than one idiot.
Democracy in action with a bit of profanity thrown in as icing on the cake of political discourse.
By 5 pm these folks were all in the communal hot tub having drinks together.
Sonja Fitch
June 28, 2020 at 12:58 pm
Trump is a damn traitor! Rubio is a damn traitor! Both losers committed treason by ignoring that Putin put a damn bounty on our troops!! Treason! Desantis and Curry are criminally negligent by ignoring the pandemic to kiss trumps butt. Damn bunch of goptrump cult sociopaths!
BlueHeron
June 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm
Anyone who is not blind, hard of hearing or completely brainless can see that while Trump has been racist since he was knee high to his Father, he’s seems freer now to really be himself. What an ugly, vile excuse for a human being. This will be his strategy for winning apparently. We deserve better than this.
Have a look at that last bit. Widely confirmed and reported. He has betrayed not only the country and the military writ large, he has betrayed our men and women risking their lives for us. Thrown them under the bus. He is a traitor for doing so. No, a real traitor. Not a pretend one.
Unfamiliar with The Lincoln Project? These are highly intelligent and powerful REPUBLICANS who cannot support Trump as he, and Congress, have hijacked their party. They are not alone. Check them out on YouTube,Facebook, Twitter. You will be both shocked and inspired.